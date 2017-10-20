Muammar al Gaddhafi, another majority world martyr

Tortilla con Sal, Telesur English, October 22nd 2016

Muammar al Gaddhafi will always be a hero of the majority world, a world which continues still, after centuries, to pay the human, social, economic, cultural and now environmental costs of Western capitalism and pseudo-democracy. In retrospect the West’s 2011 attacks on Libya, Syria and Ivory Coast, even more than the onslaught against Iraq and Afghanistan, definitely confirmed the West's bankruptcy in political, economic, social, cultural and moral terms. After the West’s destructive neocolonial campaign of 2011, no one can take seriously Western political and intellectual leaders or the foreign news coverage of Western media, of any almost any variety



This year’s anniversary of Muammar al Gaddhafi’s murder is a reminder full of implicit rebuke for just about everyone involved in Libya’s destruction. Even at the time, it was clear to honest observers that the disgraceful UN Resolution 1973 was based on media and NGO falsehoods, ideological manipulation and brute neocolonial power. It cynically urged all countries to search for peace when everyone involved knew for sure that the Western powers were intervening militarily to overthrow the Libyan Jamahiriya. The African Union was completely humiliated when its call for negotiations was treated with scandalous, open contempt by the Western governments.

The leadership of Russia and China, neglecting their own interests, accepted Western assurances of good faith despite eveything they knew, even then, of the West’s double-dealing over Ukraine, Iran and North Korea. Now President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping are paying the price of their predecessors’ culpable naivety. President al Assad of Syria recognized Libya’s terrorist dominated transitional government. Iran and Hezbollah withheld support for Libya’s Jamahiriya mainly on the pretext of the decades-old murder of Imam Moussa al-Sadr. In fact, the Libyan authorities most likely to have been responsible for that murder were the traitorous leaders of the Libyan rebels.

Now, Libya’s terrorist leaders have repaid Syria, Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah with rivers of those countries’ martyrs’ blood, while Western governments and media of all political shades commit the same sadistic mass-murdering crimes and repeat the same shameless, cynical lies in Syria as they did against Libya. No one can legitimately deny that Muammar al Gaddhafi’s predictions back in March 2011 were completely, presciently accurate. In March 2011, he said “I play, personally, a stabilizing role in the African region. If the situation in Libya is destabilized then Al Qaeda will take command here. Libya will turn into a second Afghanistan and the terrorists will roam across Europe.”

Libya now is submerged in political chaos, economic ruin and universal violence. Al Qaida is rife in Europe, while Arab and African migration to Europe has become an endless, out of control human catastrophe. The consequent reactions in the West to these events have multiplied even more the harm and suffering unleashed by NATO’s attacks on Libya, Syria and Ivory Coast. Support for fascist ideology has grown across the United States and Europe, perhaps most clearly in the frightening and disturbing US election campaign. There Western media have mounted against Donald Trump the kind of hate campaign normally reserved for recalcitrant foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin, Hugo Chavez, Bashar al Assad or Muammar al Gaddhafi.

The world watches two mediocre, corrupt, deceitful, mercenary, stereotypical yankees vying to succeed a genocidal, cynical, opportunist President long ago bought off by Wall Street. That is the class of political leadership ruling the West and its corporate-run pseudo-democracies. US Presidential candidate Henry Wallace’s words in 1945 about American fascism ring truer than ever now,"The American fascist would prefer not to use violence. His method is to poison the channels of public information. With a fascist the problem is never how best to present the truth to the public but how best to use the news to deceive the public into giving the fascist and his group more money or more power.”

Hugo Chávez and his fellow ALBA country leaders condemned the attack on Libya because they recognized the fascism and racism underlying the West’s phony rhetoric about democracy and freedom. Likewise Comandante Chávez and now President Nicolas Maduro lead the current ALBA leaders in their condemnation of NATO’s war on Syria. They do so because they are familiar with the decades-long history of destabilization by Western powers trying to overthrow Libya and Syria’s governments via low-profile intimidation and terrorism turning finally in 2011 to outright terrorist war .

The ALBA country leaders also recognize that a clear majority in Libya supported the Jamahiriya, just as in Syria a clear majority supports President al Assad. They are also well aware of the huge support the Libyan Jamahiriya provided for the fight against apartheid in South Africa, for sovereign African economic development and of Syria’s role defending Palestinian nationhood against the genocidal Western powers. International leaders like Nelson Mandela, Hugo Chávez, Fidel Castro, Evo Morales and Daniel Ortega recognized those realities and how completely bogus alleged Western governments’ human rights concerns invariably are.

Those same governments’ leaders destroyed Iraq, permitted Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza, Georgia’s massacre of people in South Ossetia and the endless mass murder in Afghanistan and Somalia and elsewhere. They control the UN’s mission in Haiti, where UN forces have commtited various masscres of civilians and polluted the country with cholera. They maintain the infamous UN mission to the Congo where over decades UN forces have been accomplices to genocide. These are merely the most obvious cases. Worse than their countries’ governments, almost all Western progressives and radicals, even with all that recent history, attacked Libya’s Jamahiriya and its leader. They retailed every last NATO propaganda falsehood while hypocritically proclaiming themselves neutral.

The journalist Abdel Baset bin Hamel puts the matter succinctly and well, noting “The Libyan experience of over 43 years under Muammar al Gaddhafi remains without precedent. The country regularly experienced reforms responding to the difficulties emerging from time to time in the fields of education, health care or infrastructure. The reason for the crisis in the country now is the change imposed by outside forces with international consent….It is clear that the massive military campaign was not aimed at resolving the crisis since in Sirte and Benghazi Libyans are still being killed. On the other hand, that military campaign facilitated the theft of billions of dollars from Libyans...From a political viewpoint Libya was the most independent country in the region… What happened was not a revolution but a catastrophe for which Libyans are dying today...Gaddhafi took the initiative to work out how to unite the people under a single flag. He had the gift of leadership. He was seen more as a leader than as some kind of functionary. In other words, he was unique.”

Bin Hamel's remarks are borne out by Muammar Gaddhafi's martyrdom while fighting NATO. His family has just published his last call to them, “ Hana, Aisha, it’s your Dad... I want to leave you honour not infamy. Better fire and death than ignominy… Tonight I’m going to launch an operation to try and break out of Sirte. Certainly I could die doing so but don’t be sad. Don’t cry. Rather express your joy publicly, Hana Aisha, Safiyya. This martyrdom will seal now a battle against 40 States in permanent aggression against us for 40 years.”

Note: The above translation of Muammar al Gaddhafi's last message to his family is cribbed from a French translation. Thanks to Libya 360º, here's a translation from the arabic original:

**“Hana, Aisha, it’s your Father… I want to leave you honor not infamy. Better fire and death than ignominy… Tonight I’m going to launch an operation to try and break out of Sirte. Certainly, I could die doing so but don’t be sad. Don’t cry. Rather express your joy publicly, Hana, Aisha, Safia. This martyrdom will seal now a battle against 40 States in permanent aggression against us for 40 years.”

**See Alternate Translation and Original Source (Member of the Free Officers Movement)