Documentary About Argentina's 30,000 Disappeared

Argentina's repression (1976 to 1983), infamously known as the 'Dirty War,' claimed the lives of 30,000 victims. These victims - kidnapped, tortured, and killed by their own government - are now referred to as the 'disappeared'. Among them was a young woman named Mabel Damora.





In Finding Mabel, an American woman journeys to her parents' homeland of Argentina to piece together the story of her namesake, Mabel Damora.





Through interviews and investigations, she learns about Mabel and contextualizes the dark years that claimed her life and the 30,000 like her. With little more than a photograph and some of her parents' memories, the jigsaw-like mystery of Mabel's disappearance begins to take shape. What will she find along the way? Will she find Mabel?

Sunday January 8, 6pm Roxie Theater 3117 16th St, San Francisco, California 94103 Tickets $10 (

online or at the box office before or on the day of)

A Q&A with filmmaker Eileen Abarrca will follow the screening

Directed and produced by Eileen Abarrca. Co-produced by Garrett Vander Leun. Music by Wyatt Baer. Edited by Paige Sibley. Director of photography Christina Miserendino. Fiscally sponsored by The San Francisco Film Society. 56 min. 2016. Digital. In English and Spanish with English subtitles.











