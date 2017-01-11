Libya 360º, January 11th 2017

Founding Declaration of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya

Editorial Comment:

We received the English translation of the founding declaration/communique today along with a copy of the original document. Saif Al Islam Qaddafi is indeed leading the movement.

Jamahiriya News Agency

In the name of Allah, the Merciful and Compassionate

“And hold fast by the covenant of Allah all together and be not disunited”

Feeling our historical and national responsibility to maintain the homeland and the dignity of its people and to work on passing it to the future generations free, dignified and prestigious as we inherited it from our parents and grandparents who had sacrificed themselves and their wealth in heroic, immortal epics for its sake;

Aware of the conspiracy and the perils that inflicted the country and brought about the collapse of its institutions, leading to the domination of terrorism on the joints of the State and its spread all over the country undermining its security and social peace turning it into a yard of regional and international conflict that damaged its unity, fortune and safety; produced a failed state and a feuding society; uprooted its people into dislodged and displaced persons; looted its wealth and savings; laid the foundations for sowing the seeds of discord among its towns and tribes and; disseminated the discourse of hatred that hit the social fabric in a mortal spot;

And keen to cross with the homeland to safety, growth, and construction, away from the language of infighting, marginalization, and exclusion;

We announce the launch of the organized popular work, at home and abroad, of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya, a national framework of struggle that combines all Libyan activists to liberate the country from the control of terrorist organizations that use religion as a cover and are bonded by being agents for the foreigner, and the tampering of criminal militias; and to work on building a national sovereign state and maintaining its independence, security, and prestige by means of legitimate institutions. It is a state whose citizens are linked with the bond of citizenship, respects differences and diversity and, maintains rights and duties. It is the state of the judiciary and the rule of law where the Libyan people alone has the right to choose its political system freely and to build a modern advanced economy that depends on its latent potential through developing its natural, material and human resources per a comprehensive development plan that bypasses the miserable reality to open prospects and hopes for a prosperous economy that achieves happiness and prosperity to our great people.

O patient freedom-fighting Sons of our people. Forget your grudges. Unite your ranks. Transcend your wounds. Let us band together with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya, the inclusive national framework of struggle where all sincere national energies melt… Together for Libya’s welfare, prosperity, freedom and, social justice.

Peace Be Upon You

The Popular Front for

the Liberation of Libya

Issued in the Western Mountain

25/12/2016

26/3/1438 AH