International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

Long Live the Heroic Resistance of Oscar and the Puerto Rican People!

With great joy we received the news of the freedom of the Puerto Rican patriot Oscar López Rivera, imprisoned for more than 35 years in U.S. prisons for fighting for the independence of Puerto Rico. President Obama's announcement on Tuesday, January 17, states that he is granting a pardon and has commuted Oscar's sentence, stipulating that he will finally be free on May 17.

We salute Oscar for his enormous dignity, his capacity for resistance and for giving everything he has to the independence of Puerto Rico. Oscar and the Puerto Rican people are the protagonists of this victory. We send our love and admiration to Karina, the granddaughter of Oscar, his daughter Clarisa, his brother Jose López, his lawyer Jan Susler and the defense team.

The committees for the release of Oscar in Puerto Rico, Rafael Cancel Miranda and his wife María de los Ángeles, to Elma Beatriz Rosado and the tireless Milagros Rivera, all contributed significantly to this great victory. We send an embrace to all the friends and committees who demanded his release in the United States. Also to Cuba and its people who fought for Oscar's release and are now celebrating this victory as if it was theirs.

To all people in the world who worked for the freedom of Oscar, we send a grateful hug of solidarity with the commitment that we will continue to fight for all political prisoners in the United States.

This victory shows that if you struggle anything is possible.

Long live the heroic resistance of Oscar and the Puerto Rican people!

Long live International Solidarity!!

Long live free Puerto Rico!

International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

510-219-0092 | info@TheInternationalCommittee.org