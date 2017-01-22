Important developments in the struggle for the liberation of Libya
Founding Declaration of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya
Exclusive interview with lawyer Khalid Zaidi of teh defense team for Dr. Saif al Islam Gaddhafi
Message of Brigadier General Aisha Abdul Salam Mohamed Ali to the family of Brother Guide and Leader Muammar Gaddhafi
Bani Walid celebrates release of imprisoned Brigadier General Aisha Abdul Salam Alakora
Social Council of Gharyans tribe announces support for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya
Front for National Struggle merges under Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya
Supreme Council of the Libyan Tribes and Cities calls on all tribes to join Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya
Communiqué of the Social Council of the tribes of Zliten at home and abroad