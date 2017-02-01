Rights Action, February 1st 2017

As the incoming U.S. government tries to consolidate further shifts to the right on a range of policies, and to further concentrate power and wealth, we share this series of radio interviews on Canadian foreign policy & liberal mythology. In terms of Nation State myths, “American exceptionalism” is just as misleading and harmful as “Canada the good”.

Hopefully these interviews provide useful analysis and information, as we all carry on with good work and struggle, one struggle at a time, with a integral local-to-global vision and understanding.



The real impacts of Canadian government & corporate policies internationally

Program host Stefan Christoff [stefan.christoff@gmail.com] writes: I share these links to a radio project I worked on in collaboration with the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute. The goal is to establish a non-partisan, anti-colonial research space to look honestly into the real impacts of Canadian State & corporate policy internationally. It is an attempt to challenge the liberal (and Liberal party) narrative of Canada as 'a force for good', that 'the world needs more Canada.' This project aims to deconstruct the ways that corporate & State power use & abuse this narrative to justify abusive neo-colonial economic and military practices around the world.

· Author/ researcher Dawn Paley (https://dawnpaley.ca/) looks at Canadian policy in Latin America over the past decade, from Guatemala to Mexico (Dawn is the author of « Drug War Capitalism » via AK Press). Interview: https://soundcloud.com/freecityradio/sets/canadian-foreign-policy

· Grahame Russell (Rights Action, http://www.rightsaction.org/) looks at Canada's role in the 2009 coup in Honduras and mining policies and practices in Guatemala. Interview: https://soundcloud.com/freecityradio/interview-rights-action-on-canadas-role-in-honduran-coup

· Sakura Saunders (protestbarrick.net) speaks about the environmentally destructive policies of Canadian mining corporations globally. Interview: https://soundcloud.com/freecityradio/interview-sakura-saunders-on-environmental-climate-justice-vs-canadian-mining-around-the-world

· Manuel Rozental, a medical doctor + activist with indigenous and popular movements in his native Colombia and throughout the Americas since the early 1970s, looking at Canada's political hands in Colombia. Interview: https://soundcloud.com/freecityradio/interview-canadas-contemporary-corporate-colonialism-in-latin-america

· Jennifer Moore (MiningWatch Canada, http://miningwatch.ca/) looks at the actions of Canadian mining corporations in Latin America over recent years. Interview: https://soundcloud.com/freecityradio/interview-jennifer-moore-from-mining-watch-canada

· Nikolas Barry-Shaw, co-author of Paved with Good Intentions (critical analysis of Canadian NGOs, http://www.pavedwithgoodintentions.ca), looks at Canadian policy in Haïti from the 2004 coup d'état against President Aristide to the devastating 2010 earthquake. Interview: https://soundcloud.com/freecityradio/interview-nikolas-barry-shaw

