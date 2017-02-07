Friday February 24, 7:00 PM

EastSide Cultural Center

2277 International Boulevard

(between 22-23 Avenues)

Oakland, CA 94606

Doors open 6:30 PM

Donation suggested

Film: "ALL GUANTANAMO IS OURS"

The documentary by journalist and filmmaker Hernando Calvo Ospina shows the sentiment and perspective of the Cuban people, especially those living in the towns around the US Naval base in Guantanamo and their desire for its return.

