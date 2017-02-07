All Guantanamo is Ours
International Committee
for Peace, Justice and Dignity
Oakland, CA Friday February 24, 2017
Film Showing: All Guantanamo is Ours
This event is part of a regular film series called "Final Fridays Films of Resistance and Solidarity", held every 4th Friday of the month.
Friday February 24, 7:00 PM
EastSide Cultural Center
2277 International Boulevard
(between 22-23 Avenues)
Oakland, CA 94606
Doors open 6:30 PM
Donation suggested
Film: "ALL GUANTANAMO IS OURS"
The documentary by journalist and filmmaker Hernando Calvo Ospina shows the sentiment and perspective of the Cuban people, especially those living in the towns around the US Naval base in Guantanamo and their desire for its return.
Discussion: Jane Franklin, author, Cuba and the U.S. Empire: A Chronological History (2016), Alicia Jrapko, International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity
We will be featuring Cuban music/dance from Guantanamo
Host by: EastSide Arts Alliance and Cultural Center.
Initial list of co-sponsors: Altruvistas, International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity, Task Force on the Americas, Berkeley-Palma Soriano Sister City Association, Global Exchange, Freedom Archives.
For more information call: 510-219-0092 or 510-533-6629
International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity
510-219-0092 | info@TheInternationalCommittee.org