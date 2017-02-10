282 Palestinians killed since outbreak of Al-Quds uprising

Gaza, ALRAY - The number of Palestinian martyrs has upped, since the outbreak of Al-Quds uprising in 2015, to 282 by the killing of two youths in Israeli air raid over Rafah border last night, Jerusalem Institute for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs reported Thursday.

The institute recorded in a statistical study that 11 Palestinians have been killed since the begging of 2017, three of them from Gaza Strip.

The study explained that Hebron recorded the highest number of martyrs as 78 Palestinians from it were killed, Jerusalem came in the second place as 62 Palestinians were killed in it, then Jenin in which 22 were killed, Nablus 20 martyrs, Bethlehem 17 martyers, Tulkarem 6, Salfeet 4, Qalqilya 4, 1948 occupied Palestinian territories 3. Meanwhile Gaza strip recorded 37 martyrs.

The report detained that 79 children out of the total number were killed in the uprising which constitutes 29% , the youngest child is Mohammed Thawabta,3months, who is suffocated to death by Israeli tear gas in Bethlehem.



Meanwhile the report noted that 24 women have been killed , 12 of them were minors, the youngest girl is Rahaf Hassan,2, who was killed in Israeli raid on Gaza.

80% of the families of martyrs acknowledged that they were informed about their son death via media, while 86% of them expressed their dissatisfied with the institutions concerned of martyrs.

It is also worth to mention that the Israeli occupation authorities still seize the bodies of six Palestinians.

The study also includes the names of three martyrs that were not included in the Health ministry records.