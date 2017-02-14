Al Ray overview of news from Palestine - February 5th to 9th

Related:
Issues 5th February 2017 :
- The Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislation discussed the amended draft law of banning the use of loudspeakers for Muslims call to prayer in mosques during nights and early morning hours. Read the full story here….
- IOF detained 9 Palestinians in multiple raids across the occupied West Bank. Read the full story here….
- A group of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque via Moroccan gate, accompanied by heavy guarded of Israeli occupation police. Read the full story here….
- Israeli Kenesset is to vote on law of legitimizing settlements with the second and third readings, after weeks of give and take. Read the full story here….
- Turkish Ministry of Energy arrived Sunday to Gaza, in a visit to discuss electricity projects in Gaza. Read the full story here….
Issues 6th February 2017:
- Israeli occupation tanks bombed, with at least one shell, Palestinian lands in Beit Lahyia north of the Gaza Strip. Read the full story here….
- Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested eight Palestinians in wide scale raids to the West Bank cities. Read the full story here….
- Israeli soldier shot dead 19-year-old Palestinian two months ago, B'Tselem’s investigation shows that, contrary to the military’s claim, the Palestinian and his friends did not pose any danger to the forces. Read the full story here….
- IOF detained early four Jerusalemites, after storming into their homes in several neighborhoods in Jerusalem. Read the full story here….
- Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reveled new Palestinian children testimonies in Ofer prison were subjected to beatings and torture in Israeli jails. Read the full story here….
Issues 7th February 2017:
- Right wing praised the bill’s vote of legalizing Israeli government backed outposts in the West Bank as 'historic day for the settlement movement'. Read the full story here….
- Mazaj Ensemble kicked off its third year with youth energy, enthusiasm and with a completely different musical vision that mixes between Oriental and Western classical music. Read the full story here….
- IOF detained on 18 Palestinians during a large-scale campaign carried out across the occupied West Bank. Read the full story here….
- A group of Israeli settlers resumed their raids to the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque accompanied by heavy guarded of Israeli occupation police. Read the full story here….
- Number of Jewish settlers who stormed Al- Aqsa Mosque in January this year tripled to 1,765 settlers compared to the recorded number in January, 2016 which was estimated at 472. Read the full story here….
Issues 8th February 2017:
- Ministry of Telecom and Information Technology launched a national initiative entitled “Safe and Useful Internet” to promote useful and safe using of internet for children and young people. Read the full story here….
- Adalah and ACRI petitioned Supreme Court against new law that allows Israeli occupation government to grant World Zionist Organization's Settlement Division authority to manage public lands. Read the full story here….
- IOF has cordoned off the village of Umm Al-Hiran in the Negev desert, in preparation to demolish the mobile houses that were re-built by the Popular committees in the Arab towns, in addition to the homes and solidarity tent. Read the full story here….
- Israel is not seeking to an escalation with Gaza strip, Yisrael Katz Minister of Intelligence and Atomic Energy announced. Read the full story here….
- Israeli bulldozers destroyed Wednesday morning Al Araqeeb village in Negev for the 109th time. Read the full story here….
- Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, revealed that they received Israeli offers through mediators to carry out a new prisoners' swap deal. Read the full story here….
- The Knesset passing Land Regularization Bill strained International and Arab condemnation as the law gives settlers the right to grasp their palm on the Palestinian lands in the West Bank. Read the full story here….
- Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi arrived to the Gaza Strip. Read the full story here….
Issues 9th February 2017:
- Two citizens were killed and five others injured in an Israeli raid targeted a tunnel on the Palestinian-Egyptian border. Read the full story here….
- Palestinian Prisoners Club reported Thursday that the Military occupation court in "Ofer," issued some Judicial rulings and imposed fines against a number of prisoners. Read the full story here….
- The number of Palestinian martyrs has upped, since the outbreak of Al-Quds uprising in 2015, to 282 by the killing of two youths in Israeli air raid over Rafah border last night. Read the full story here….
- Israeli occupation authorities allowed the entry of amount of "nitrous" gas used for anesthesia in hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Read the full story here….
- IOF detained 11 Palestinians across several districts in the West Bank. Read the full story here….
- Father of Yacoup Abu al-Qiyan died after suffering a shock of his son dead who is killed while defending his village of Umm al-Hiraan village. Read the full story here….
- Mohammed Faraj Al-Ghoul described legitimizing settlement law which was approved by the Israeli Knesset as "racist" and its insisting on these acts of expropriating the Palestinian lands as a clear aggression against the Palestinian people. Read the full story here….
- The Qatari delegation visiting the Gaza Strip will conduct 22 surgeries of cochlear implants with the Palestinian medical crews to be involved, so as to enable elaborately conducting such surgeries in the future in the medical facilities. Read the full story here….
- The blockaded Gaza strip recorded during January the birth of 5353 newborns, that means 172 babies were born daily and 7 babies were born each hour. Read the full story here….
- Ghassan Ash-Shakaa said that Knesset’s approval of a bill that would serve to legalize settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank undermines the two-state solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Read the full story here..