US Blockade against Cuba Still in Place 55 Years Later  

Although diplomatic relations have been restored and some US travel restrictions have been relaxed, the bulk of the blockade legislation still remains in place. To mark the anniversary of the blockade, Telesur looks at how the blockade is still costing the island $4.7 billion annually and more that than $125.873 billion since it began 55 years ago.

Cuba won't compromise sovereignty to normalise US relations President Raúl Castro has told a summit of Latin American and Caribbean leaders that although Cuba was willing to continue building relations with the US, the Trump administration should not expect concessions over Cuban sovereignty. Speaking at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States summit in the Dominican Republic the Cuban President said: “Cuba and the United States can cooperate and live side by side in a civilized manner,” but the US “should not hope that to achieve this Cuba will make concessions inherent to its independence”. Read the full report from The Guardian.

Read President Castro’s speech in full.