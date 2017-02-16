Enviado por tortilla en Jue, 16/02/2017 - 09:45
Cuba Update 14 February 2017
US Blockade against Cuba Still in Place 55 Years Later
February 2017 marks 55 years since the US blockade was imposed on Cuba.
Although diplomatic relations have been restored and some US travel restrictions have been relaxed, the bulk of the blockade legislation still remains in place. To mark the anniversary of the blockade, Telesur looks at how the blockade is still costing the island $4.7 billion annually and more that than $125.873 billion since it began 55 years ago.
Cuba won't compromise sovereignty to normalise US relations
President Raúl Castro has told a summit of Latin American and Caribbean leaders that although Cuba was willing to continue building relations with the US, the Trump administration should not expect concessions over Cuban sovereignty.
Speaking at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States summit in the Dominican Republic the Cuban President said: “Cuba and the United States can cooperate and live side by side in a civilized manner,” but the US “should not hope that to achieve this Cuba will make concessions inherent to its independence”.
Medical brigade awarded WHO prize
The Executive Council of the World Health Organisation (WHO) awarded its Dr Lee Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health to the Cuban medical brigade which responds to emergency and disaster situations.
The Henry Reeve Brigade which has provided medical and humanitarian aid following earthquakes and natural disasters around the world received the award in recognition of their work and the contribution of more than 250 Cuban health workers who volunteered in West Africa during the Ebola outbreak in 2014/15.
Greater maternity protection for working mothers
Maternity benefits have been extended to grandparents in Cuba in order to encourage a greater birth rate.
From now on women are also entitled to continue to receive their maternity benefit as well as their salary if they return to work before the child is a year old.
Cuba already allows both parents to take more than a year off from work at partial pay. The new law extends these benefits to grandparents who can receive maternity benefits together with their pensions for caring for their grandchildren.
