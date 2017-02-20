News from Palestine - February 12th to 17th
ALRAY Palestinian Media Agency (12th-17th Feb. 2017)
http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&id=8536#.WKsYrm3Vrio
ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.
Israel’s violations in Palestine:
Detentions:
- IOF detained 3 Palestinians in raids carried out across different districts of the occupied West Bank. Details here.
- IOF detained at least 20 Palestinians in raid campaigns across the West Bank and Jerusalem. Details here.
- IOF detained 7 Palestinians during multiple raids to different districts of the occupied West Bank. Details here.
- IOF arrested 22 civilians in raids to deferent cities of occupied West Bank. Details here.
- IOF detained 6 Palestinians during multiple raids to different districts of the occupied West Bank. Details here.
Assassinations:
- Two Palestinian workers from Beir Sheva city in the occupied Negev were stabbed by a Jewish settler. Details here.
Demolition and Land grab:
- IOF demolished two Palestinian houses under construction in Issaweya village, east of Jerusalem. Details here.
- IOF raided several villages in the occupied Negev, demolishing a house of a disabled elderly woman, bus station and swept Palestinian lands. Details here.
Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:
- A group of extremist Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque from Maghariba gate, accompanied by heavy guarded of Israeli occupation police. Details here.
- A state of alertness prevails in Al-Aqsa mosque between worshippers and the mosque guards, to prevent any new attempt of Israeli police to enter a mobile room into the mosque. Details here.
- IOF closed the Maghariba Gate after a group of settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, accompanied by heavy guard of Israeli occupation police. Details here.
Other violations:
- A modified version of draft law called “Muezzin bill,” bans using loudspeakers to call for prayer is approved by the Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation. Details here.
- The Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislation is to discuss a modified version of the draft law to ban the use of loudspeakers for calls to prayers in mosques in Jerusalem and Palestinian towns in pre-1948 occupied Palestine. Details here.
Palestinian prisoners of Israel:
- Israeli District Court in Jerusalem sentenced Sunday morning, the Jerusalemite Huzaifa Taha, 17, to 12 years on charges of carrying out a stab attack. Details here.
- Several Palestinian women prisoners, held in Hasharon Prison, are suffering dire and difficult health conditions. Details here.
- Palestinian children in Ofer and Megiddo suffers dire live conditions as Israeli prison service deprived them the basic needs for heating in the cold weather of winter. Details here.
- Israeli Prison Service transferred the hunger-striker journalist Mohammad AL-Qiq from Hadarem prison to Al-Jalama prison center, north of the occupied territories of 1948. Details here.
Gaza under siege:
- Egyptian authorities closed Rafah crossing after opening it for three days exceptionally. Details here.
- Gaza Strip is like a timed explosive barrel that with every day passes its danger becomes more close. Details here.
- IOF seeks to reinforce its capacities in order to destroy the infrastructure of Hamas movement. Details here.
Palestinian diaspora:
- Almazerib town welcomed thousands of displaced families from Tareeq Alasad neighborhood and Deraa refugee camp. Details here.
- 3439 Palestinian refugees killed in Syria, including 455 women. Details here.
Other news:
- The Government of Japan has committed a new assistance of $47 to the Palestinian people through international organizations and Japanese NGOs. Details here.
- United Nations Advanced a suggestion to assume former Foreign Minister of Israel Tzipi Livni the post of the Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs. Details here.
- Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel decided to cancel the Israeli-German summit, scheduled for May 10 in Occupied Jerusalem. Details here.
- United States will not insist on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East. Details here.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US President Donald Trump to recognize the Golan Heights captured in 1967 as part of Israel. Details here.
- United Nations Security Council will discuss several issues concerning the Israeli unlawful settlements. Details here.
- It's time for President Trump to tell Netanyahu, 'enough'. Details here.