PALESTINE : Al Ray in a week - 19th-23th February 2017

Al Ray Media Agency, 19th-23th February 2017

http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&id=8572#.WLXFjW3Vrio



ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:



Related posts:

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

Details here. IOF carried out arrests campaign launched in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

Details here. IOF detained a Palestinian driver, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Details here. IOF arrested 22 Palestinian citizens during raids and wide search operations in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

Details here. IOF detained two Palestinian women from Silwan town southern Al-Aqsa mosque.

Details here. IOF detained on 10 Palestinians in a large-scale campaign of raids carried out across different districts of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Details here. IOF arrested five youths after storming the village of Issawiya northeast of Jerusalem.

Details here. IOF arrested 13 Palestinians in raids to different parts of the cities of the occupied West Bank.

Demolition and Land grab:

Details here. Israeli occupation authorities noticed the owners of 40 Palestinian houses and schools in Khan al-Ahmar of demolishing.

Details here. Israeli occupation municipality forced a Palestinian citizen in Jerusalem to self-demolish his house in Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Details here. The Israeli Authority of Demolition and Deportation approved to deport, evacuate and intimidate the children and women living in Um Al-Hiran village on Wednesday 22nd February.

Details here. Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished a Palestinian house in Beit Hanina, north of occupied Jerusalem under the pretext of building without permit.

Other violations:

Details here. An Israeli soldier was wounded Thursday at dawn when Israeli forces broke into Nablus to secure hundreds of settlers in Joseph's Tomb in the east of Nablus.

Unlawful settlement:

Inside this issue:

Details here. Israeli occupation bulldozers continued for the third consecutive day, bulldozing large areas of Deir Istiya village, west of Salfit for the benefit of the settlement of "Yakir".

Details here. Israeli occupation government decided to annex 250 dunams of 1967 occupied lands to occupied Jerusalem municipality.

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Inside this issue:

Details here. IOF released a Palestinian child from Gaza after he tried to stealth into pre-1948 occupied territories through Erez crossing in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Details here. The Israeli Ofer Military Court issued administrative detention orders against Palestinian prisoners.

Details here. The wounded woman detainee Jehan Hashemah still suffers of her injuries sustained during her arrest a year ago, Prisoners Club reported.

Details here. The Military court of Israeli occupation in "Ofer" sentenced the child Ahmed Khaddour (15 years), from Ramallah, 91 days in prison and a fine of 3,000 shekels, on throwing stones.

Details here. IOF released the Palestinian journalist Omar Nazal ,54, from Ofer prison after serving several months of administrative detention.

Gaza under siege:

Inside this issue:

Details here. The International Foundation to Aid Gaza called to make 2017 a year to delight the childhood in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza strip.

Details here. Israeli occupation navy opened fire towards fishermen boats off Beit Lahiya Sea north of the Gaza Strip and towards Palestinian farmers in the eastern area in Khan Younes south the Gaza Strip.

Details here. The Gaza Strip Chamber of Commerce and Industry confirmed that the Israeli occupation authorities had withdrawn permits and BMG cards for more than 2,000 merchants and businessmen from the blockaded Gaza Strip, and stopped the transactions of more than 200 of Gaza companies.

Details here. Israeli occupation navy arrested five Palestinian fishermen off Beit Lahyia shores the northern Gaza Strip and seized their boat.

Details here. UNRWA said it will be able to provide financial compensation for all severely- damaged houses in The Gaza Strip thanks to the Saudi Development Fund amounting $10 million.

Details here. Israeli Bulldozers penetrated Thursday morning in Palestinians lands to the east of Dair Al Balah and Israeli warships opened their fires toward fishermen off Gaza shore.

Palestinian diaspora:

Inside this issue:

Details here. Action group for Palestinians of Syria recorded the death of 3443 Palestinian refugees in Syria since the break of civil war.

Reports and Analysis:

Inside this issue:

Details here. The news of the proposal of former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni to the post of Assistant Secretary-General has raised a lot of questions, as it is considered an internationalist organization supposed to be based on the principles of justice, equality and respect for the rights of peoples to self-determination. However, there are no taboos in the international politics, as they say.

Other news:

Inside this issue:

Details here. Israel Military Industries (IMI) recently demonstrated the next generation of the integrated system for intercepting aerial threats and targets as well as neutralizing drones.

Details here. King Abdullah II, king of Jordan, discussed on Sunday with US Congressional team, led by Senator Roger Wicker endeavors to resume peace talks between Palestinian and Israelis, stressing that two-state solution is only avenue to solve the conflict.

Details here. Palestine Forum in Britain called on the forum’s members, Palestinian Arab and Islamic community in Britain and the freethinking people of Britain to have a hand in a campaign calls Britain to apologize to Palestinian people for Belfour declaration.

Details here. Alior Azaria was convicted for unintentional murder by the Israeli military court in Tel Aviv that sentenced him for committing the crime of the execution of the Palestinian citizen Abdel Fattah Al-Sharif.

Details here. International Center for Advanced Studies in Communications for Latin America in Ecuador, decided not to renew contract with the security company (G4S) because it involved in the Israeli violations of Palestinian rights.

Details here. Just few weeks after field executing of Yaqoub Abu al-Qiaan, Israeli occupation police took back describing the shooting as an attack, saying it was “an accident”.