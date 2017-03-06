Cuba and the U.S. Empire - A Chronological History

Jane Franklin's Book Release: 



Cuba and the U.S. Empire:
A Chronological History 





Sunday
March 19, 2017
2- 3:30 p.m.

Richmond Public Library,  Madeline F. Whittlesey Community Room
325 Civic Center Plaza
Richmond, CA 
 
Book Release Party & Display of Cuban Posters

Author & historian
Jane Franklinpresents her recently updated (2016) book: 
Cuba and the U.S. Empire:  A Chronological History -
Discussion, Q & A and book signing.
 
 "Whether one reads it as a history, or keeps it handy as a ready reference . . . this is a book that no serious student of U.S.-Cuba relations can afford to be without."  - PHILIP BRENNER, American University
 
Light refreshments will be served 

Sponsored by:
Richmond, CA Regla, Cuba Friendship Committee & International Committee for Peace, Justice & Dignity
 
The event is free and open to the public. For further information contact Trina Jackson (510) 620-6581

 

International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

510-219-0092 | info@TheInternationalCommittee.org