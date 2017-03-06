







Sunday March 19, 2017 2- 3:30 p.m.

Richmond Public Library, Madeline F. Whittlesey Community Room 325 Civic Center Plaza Richmond, CA Book Release Party & Display of Cuban Posters

Author & historian Jane Franklin presents her recently updated (2016) book:

Cuba and the U.S. Empire: A Chronological History - presents her recently updated (2016) book: Discussion , Q & A and book signing. "Whether one reads it as a history, or keeps it handy as a ready reference . . . this is a book that no serious student of U.S.-Cuba relations can afford to be without." - PHILIP BRENNER , American University Light refreshments will be served

Sponsored by: Richmond, CA Regla, Cuba Friendship Committee & International Committee for Peace, Justice & Dignity The event is free and open to the public. For further information contact Trina Jackson (510) 620-6581