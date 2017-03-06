Palestinian Media Agency News - 26th February -2nd March, 2017
ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency (26th Feb-2nd Mar, 2017)
http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&id=8615
Israel’s violations in Palestine:
Detentions:
- IOF arrested 18 Palestinian citizens in raid campaign to the West Bank cities. Further details
- IOF arrested eight Palestinians including a girl from different towns in the West Bank. Further details
- IOF arrested two young men from Shuafat refugee camp and the village of Sheikh Saad in occupied Jerusalem. Further details
- IOF arrested 12 Palestinians in raids to different cities of the West Bank. Further details
- IOF arrested 11 Palestinians in raids for different areas in the occupied West Bank. Further details
Home demolition and Land grab:
- The Israeli occupation authorities have threatened the residents of the village of Umm al-Hiran in Negev of storming into the village on Tuesday and demolish it, in case they did not receive self-demolition orders. Further details
- Israeli municipality in Jerusalem demolished Palestinian building in Isawiya town east of Jerusalem under the pretext of unlicensed building. Further details
Assassinations:
- Palestinian elderly man was injured when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) shot him near Hiwara checkpoint south of Nablus in the northern West Bank. Further details
Other violations:
- Israeli Keenest extended the prohibition on family unification in the occupied Palestinian lands for the 15th consecutive year. Further details
- Israeli Knesset to discuss on Wednesday the approval of the amended law of banning Azan on loudspeaker after the ministerial committee of legislation approved the amendments. Further details
- IOF stormed Zabuba, west of Jenin where the IOF fired tear gas during clashes. Further details
Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:
- ALECSO Director - General Abdullah Muhareb vows to produce a documentary film about Israeli repeated violations of Al-Aqsa mosque, cooperating with concerned Arab and Islamic parties in this regard. Further details
- Escorted by Israeli Police, a group of extremist settlers re-stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque. Further details
- The Israeli Magistrates Court in Jerusalem issued a decision on the Al-Aqsa mosque, considering it as a holy place for the Jews and they have the right to pray in it. Further details
- A group of settlers stormed Al Aqsa courtyards via Al Magareba gate amid tight security from Israeli forces. Further details
Unlawful settlement:
- The Israeli Public Prosecution informed the Supreme Court that Israeli occupation authorities consider the possibility of applying " legitimizing of settlements" law on Palestinian agricultural lands privately owned, which were seized by Israeli settlers. Further details
- It is expected that the ministerial committee for legislation of the Israeli government will discuss next Sunday the proposal of annexation the settlement of "Maale Adumim" again after being postponed several times. Further details
Palestinian prisoners of Israel:
- Dozens of Palestinian protesters closed the main road between Ramallah and Jerusalem in front of Qalandia camp to practice pressure on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to find a solution to the hunger striker detainees inside Israeli jails. Further details
- The Palestinian Prisoners Society in Hebron said that the dean of Hebron prisoners, Mohammed Arqan, 58, entered his 23rd year in the Israeli prisons after his detention in 24th, February, 1995 and was sentenced to life imprisonment. Further details
- Israeli Ofer military court sentenced six Palestinians to actual imprisonment in addition to paying fines. Further details
- Israeli occupation authorities released two Palestinian detainees from Jerusalem after spending their terms. Further details
- Israeli Court held a private closed meeting with the military prosecutor to decide about the case of the journalist Mohamed AL-Qeeq, who stage a hunger strike since 32 days. Further details
- 403 Palestinians were arrested during February alone reflecting Israeli occupation escalations, a recent study prepared by alquds center for study reported. Further details
Gaza under siege:
- UNRWA announced that it has allocated an amount of $US 1.8 million for reconstruction and developing projects in Gaza strip. Further details
- Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for deploying international forces in the Gaza Strip expressing his concern of the international criminal court in Hague. Further details
- Israeli military vehicles penetrated into the eastern parts of Rafah south of Gaza and into the eastern parts of Biet Hanoun nothern the strip. Further details
- The Israeli occupation army claimed that one missile fired form the Gaza Strip landed in the coast of occupied Ashkelon city, north of the Gaza Strip. Further details
- The Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, along with the arbitrary actions imposed on the entry of goods, led to sharp collapse in the Palestinian economy in Gaza, as a result of Israeli occupation's control in the movement of the crossings, dealers and projects. Further details
Reports and Analysis:
- A day after publishing the state comptroller’s report on Gaza war, a poll of Israeli public opinion, revealed that almost half of Israelis believe that Israel is not ready to wage a new war with Gaza. Further details
Other news:
- The Palestinian Journalists' Forum condemned stepping up the Israeli crimes and violations against the Palestinian journalists and media foundations, contrary to the most basic international and legal norms and conventions that guarantee the freedom of presswork. Further details
- UNRWA suspended Head of workers union Suhil Al-Hindi temporally, responding to Israeli demands. Further details
- An Israeli soldier was injured after an unknown person fired on an Israeli military force southern Bethlehem in the West Bank. Further details
- A state of intense anticipation has been prevailing in the political and military circles in Israel before the release of the State Comptroller's report on Protective Edge Operation. Further details
- The government media office (GMO) documented 44 Israeli violations committed against Palestinian journalists in the occupied West Bank. Further details
- An Israeli soldier, sentenced to 18 months in prison for shooting dead a wounded Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank last year, has filed an appeal against his manslaughter conviction and already-lenient jail term. Further details
- A network organization seeking to protect children in conflict urged Wednesday the secretary- General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterrres to add Israeli army along with other 10 parties to the blacklist of countries and armed groups that commit violations against children. Further details
- Harretz, Israeli newspaper, reported that US senators re-introduced a bill called for cutting funds provided to the Palestinians Authority (PA) as it still supports “terrorism”. Further details