"Maestra" film by Blanca Monett

Maestra , is a 33-minute documentary film directed by Catherine Murphy about the youngest women teachers of the 1961 Cuban Literacy Campaign, when Cuba aimed to eradicate illiteracy in one year.

The film explores the story of young women who went out to teach literacy in rural communities across the island - and found themselves deeply transformed in the process.





Special guest Blanca Monett , a fourteen-year-old when Fidel Castro put out a call in 1960 for teachers to go into the rural areas of Cuba to teach literacy in the campaign ("Each one teach one"), is visiting in the Bay Area.

There are two opportunities to hear lively, humorous, and inspiring stories of her experiences with the program that made Cuba the first in the Americas to receive the U.N. designation of "a nation free of illiteracy." The film "Maestra" will be shown as well.





Monday, March 13th, 2:00 PM

Chabot College

Tu esday, March 14th, 4:10 PM

San Francisco State University

1600 Holloway Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132

EPS 116 Conference Room