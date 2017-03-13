ALRAY - News from Palestine - 5th-9th March 2017

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject :

A LRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF arrested 10 Palestinian citizens in raids to different areas in the occupied West Bank. Further details

IOF arrested a Palestinian young man, after Israeli forces and settlers assaulted and beat him at al-Silsila gate of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Further details

IOF launched raid campaigns to different cities of the West Bank, and arrested two members of the Palestinian parliament and a leader of Hamas activists. Further details

IOF launched a wide arrests campaign across several districts in the West Bank. Further details

IOF launched a wide arrests and raids campaign across several districts in the West Bank. Further details

IOF launched a wide-scale arrests campaign in different cities of the West Bank. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli occupation bulldozers raided on Sunday morning several Palestinian villages in the occupied Negev and destroy thousands of planted lands. Further details

Israeli occupation civil administration in the occupied West Bank issued dozens of demolition orders for homes in Khan Al-Ahmer village located near Ma’lih Adumim, east of Jerusalem. Further details

IOF demolished the Bedouin village of al-Araqib in the Palestinian Negev for the 110th time since 2010. Further details

Assassinations:

IOF executed the 31-year-old Palestinian young man Bassel Al-Araj from Al-Bireh town, seized his body, and let him to an unknown destination. Further details

Other violations:

Palestinian man and elderly woman were injured in an attack of group of Israeli settlers on farmers in Farta village west of Nablus north of the West Bank. Further details

The head of the Joint list in the Knesset, the deputy Ayman Odeh, sent an urgent letter to the Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, calling him to write off the name Vebha Rehavam Ze'evi and Shlomo Ben-Yosef and other street names in the country. Further details

The Commission of Prisoners and Ex-prisoners announced that they filed a prior plea to the Israeli prosecution in Jerusalem to release the body of martyr Bassel Al-Araj. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Jamal Abu Al—Leel and Mohammed Al-Qeeq are still on hunger strike protesting administrative detention in Israeli occupation hunger strike. Further details

A new group of prisoners' families from Gaza headed to visit their sons imprisoned in Israeli jails via Israeli- controlled passage of Beit Hanoun, north of Gaza. Further details

The Israeli prison services (IPS) transferred the Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike Jamal Abu al-Lee from Ashkelon prison to the solitary confinement in Raymond prison. Further details

The Palestinian prisoners society said that the lawyer, Jawad Boulos, has obtained a decision to reduce the sentence of the detained minor, Natalie Shokha, 15, detained since 29th, April and sentenced to 16 months. Further details

Gaza under siege:

The Egyptian authorities announced to open the Rafah crossing for three days this week in both directions for the travel of humanitarian cases, the committee of crossings and borders in Gaza reported. Further details

Egyptian authorities opened Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in both directions exceptionally for humanitarian cases to travel for three consecutive days. Further details

Several Israeli military vehicles invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, and bulldozed them, east of Beit Hanoun town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Further details

A Palestinian was wounded during an Israeli airstrike that targeted a group of people, east of Jabalia in the northern blockaded Gaza Strip. Further details

Head of Change and Reform Bloc in the Palestinian legislative council, Mahmoud Al-Zahar, affirmed that improving relations with Egypt is still ongoing. Further details

Egyptian authorities closed Rafah crossing after opening it for three days in both directions. Further details

Reports and Analysis:

IOF carried out last February 161 arrest cases against Palestinians from several neighborhoods in Jerusalem, the Committee of Jerusalemite prisoners' families reported. Further details

A recent study targeted Palestinian refugees returned to Gaza from other Arab countries revealed that 59% of these families suffered of sever poverty whereas 52% of them can hardly can manage their life for two months. Further details

Fear ghost chases Gazans living on boarders. Further details

Israeli occupation commits crime against Jerusalem history. Further details

Palestinian women's reality in occasion of Int'l Women Day. Further details

Alray International Media Watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 5, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 6, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 7, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 8, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 9, 2017). Further details

Other news:

Israeli occupation defense minister Avigdor Lieberman arrived Washington to meet American senior officials, Israeli media sources reported. Further details

The Israeli Knesset passed a law banning boycott supporters from obtaining visas or residence permit. Further details

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor condemns in the strongest possible terms the organized defamation campaign against Malaka Shwaikh, advocacy coordinator at the Euro-Med Monitor and a PhD candidate at the University of Exeter. Further details

Royal family of Britain might accept an official invitation to visit Israel to mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration in a first visit of its kind since establishment of Israel. Further details

Jordan reiterated its rejection to the bill, passed by the Israeli Knesset in the first reading, which bans the use of loudspeakers for the call for prayer (Athan) in mosques in Israel, including East Jerusalem. Further details