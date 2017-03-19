Palestine News March 12th to 16th 2017

ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF arrested at dawn, six Palestinian citizens during a raid and search operation in different parts of the occupied West Bank. Further details

IOF arrested Monday at night 21 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank and Jerusalem, including a child ,girl and father of a martyr. Further details

IOF arrested, on Tuesday, at dawn 15 Palestinian citizens in raids to the West Bank and Jerusalem. Further details

IOF arrested on Wednesday at dawn 23 Palestinians in raid campaigns in different areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem while five others were injured in clashes erupted in Duheisha camp south of Bethlehem. Further details

IOF on Thursday night and Wednesday evening detained a total of 17 Palestinians, mostly during predawn raids across a number of the West Bank. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli occupation bulldozers swept Palestinian farmlands in Krisman area in Beit Jala south of Bethlehem city to expand Jilo settlement through building 900 new housing units. Further details

Assassinations:

Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian near Bab Al-Asbat entrance to occupied East Jerusalem's Old City early Monday morning over allegedly stabbing two Israeli soldiers. Further details

Other violations:

Israeli occupation authorities decided to extend security cordon imposed on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for another day. Further details

It is expected that the Israeli occupation court to held a session to decide whether to accept or not a petition to return the bodies of 64 Palestinians out of 249. Further details

The Israeli occupation authorities prevented 41 Palestinians from traveling through al-Karama (Allenby) border crossing with Jordan on Wednesday under pretext of security reasons. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa

Jewish settlers protected by Israeli police stormed Sunday morning Al-aqsa compound. Further details

Groups of extremist Israeli settlers stormed on Tuesday morning courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque from the Magharba gate. Further details

Palestinian schools in Jerusalem staged on strike on Tuesday protesting Israeli repressive measures against education in east Jerusalem. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Amnesty International said in that the deal signed to release Mohammad Al-Qiq is another evidence on the deception of administrative detention policy. Further details

Palestinian prisoners club said that Israeli occupation authorities issued 35 administrative detention orders since the beginning of March against Palestinian prisoners including one girl. Further details

The Commission of Prisoners and Ex-prisoners warned of the deteriorating health conditions of a number of prisoners jailed in Ashqelon prison center, amid the continuing medical neglect policy. Further details

Israeli military court in Ofer sentenced the detainee Mohammed Amayrah, 40, to two life sentences and to pay compensations of 250,000 NIS as he was charged of killing an Israeli settler and injured five others. Further details

Gaza under siege:

A number of Israeli military vehicles penetrated on Wednesday morning, in a limited way east of Gaza City. Further details

Israeli occupation warplanes launched series of air raids against different targets in the Gaza Strip. Further details

Palestinian diaspora:

Working Group for the Palestinians in the Palestinian Refugee Camps said that Aisha al-Aydi died in a Syrian regime bombing, which targeted Alsahari neighborhood in Daraa al-Mahata south of Syria. Further details

Alray International Media Watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 13, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 14, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 15-16, 2017). Further details

Other news:

Jordanian authorities released Sunday the discharged Jordanian soldier Ahmad Daqamseh after serving 20-year term for killing seven Israeli girls in 1997. Further details

Media activities and institutions interested in detainees’ affairs announced the launching of E-campaign to shed light on Palestinians detainees’ reality in Israeli jails. Further details

Ahmed Bahar, the First Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, has emphasized that the Palestinian prisoners are to be released from Israeli jails soon, as the resistance plans to force the Israeli occupation to release them from jails. Further details

The Government of Sweden has contributed $6.6 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help assisting the Agency’s emergency response to the Syria crisis and the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory. Further details

Minister of Public Work and Housing Mofeed Al-Hassayina announced the distribution of 4.5 million US dollar form the Kuwait Fund for Development for owners of houses destroyed completely in 2014 Israeli offensive against Gaza. Further details

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor denounced on Wednesday the decision of the Court of Justice of European Union (CJEU) which called to ban wearing religious clothing including the headscarf in the workplaces, claiming that they decline the religious freedom or belief in the European countries. Further details

The Magistrate court of Amman refused to extradite Ahlam Al-Tamimi, ex-prisoner freed of Israeli jails, for the US authorities. Further detai