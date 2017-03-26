PALESTINE : ALRAY Palestinian Media Agency, March 19th-23rd 2017

ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF arrested Sunday at dawn six Palestinians in raids to different cities of the West Bank. Further details

IOF waged on Monday at dawn a wide - scale arrest campaign to different cities of the West Bank. Further details

IOF waged a wide scale arrest operation on Tuesday at dawn in different areas of the occupied West Bank including a MP in the Palestinian legislative council. Further details

IOF arrested on Wednesday at dawn seven Palestinians from various parts of the occupied West Bank. Further details

IOF arrested Thursday at dawn 12 Palestinians in an arrest campaign to different cities of the West Bank, a Palestinian parliament member among them. Further details

Israeli occupation navy arrested two fishermen on Thursday morning and seized their boats off the sea shore of Gaza City. Further details

IOF waged intentional arrest campaigns against members of the Palestinian legislative cornicle(PLC) in the West Bank. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli bulldozers demolished Monday two barns for Palestinians in the village of Jabal al-Mukaber, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a permit. Further details

Other violations:

Archbishop of Sebastia Attalla Hanna stated that Israeli occupation policy intervenes in the education policy of Palestinian education system in Jerusalem. Further details

Israeli settlers of " Hafaat Maaon" attacked the land of Palestinian citizens in Hebron on Saturday near Yatta village. Further details

IOF stormed on Wednesday morning Khirbat Ibizig east of Tubas city and seized a vehicle and agricultural tractors arbitrarily. Further details

Israeli authorities on Tuesday allowed for publication the details regarding the case of Muhammad Murtaja, the director of the Gaza office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), who was detained by Israeli forces at the Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip on February 13. Further details

IOF closed with reinforced concrete on Wednesday the home of martyr Fadi Al-Qonbor, in Jabal Al-Mokabber neighborhood south east of Jerusalem. Further details

Group of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers on Wednesday morning from Burin village south of Nablus at the northern West Bank. Further details

Israeli occupation authorities banned Palestinians from commemorating anniversary of Nakba, which is expected to be held on the next, May. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

The Israeli construction of illegal settlement homes in the West Bank increased by 40 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year, Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa

Around 131 of extremist Israeli settlers stormed on Sunday morning courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque from the Maghariba gate. Further details

The Israeli municipality in Jerusalem announced yesterday’s evening the launch of its first new provocative activities in the old city of Jerusalem, Hebrew sites reported. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

The Palestinian prisoner Rafaat Shalash, 34, from Beit Awwa village in Hebron south of the West Bank, staged an open-ended hunger strike for four days protesting his administrative detention, the Prisoners' Society reported. Further details

Palestine detainees’ center for studies said that number of Palestinian detainees sentenced to life sentences reached to 500 detainees. Further details

Israeli district court sentenced Monday a 15-year-old Jerusalemite boy to a year on various types of charges. Further details

Israeli military court in “Ofer” approved a number of administrative detention orders against Palestinian detainees. Further details

Palestinian prisoners club said on Wednesday that two Palestinian detainees continuo their hunger strike since their arrest protesting administrative detention. Further details

Gaza under siege:

One Palestinian was killed on Wednesday night in bombing that targeted Nahda neighborhood east of Rafah at the southern Gaza Strip. Further details

Israeli bulldozers penetrated Wednesday morning into limited area east of Qararah town the eastern Gaza Strip. Further details

Palestinian diaspora:

Action Group for Palestinians of Syria said that Ahmed Mseibis died of injuries he sustained in the bombing of the main court complex in the center of the Syrian capital, Damascus, last week where 32 people were killed and 100 others were wounded. Further details

One Palestinian infant died in Yarmouk refugee camp on Tuesday due to imposed siege raising the number of children died of the same reason to four. Further details

The Palestinian refugee infant Mahmoud Za'out from Tira Haifa town in pre-1948 occupied Palestine died because of problems in the heart and the lack of medical supplies and medicines due to the siege imposed on the Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria. Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Tunisian parliamentarian Sulaf Qusentini called for supporting the efforts aiming at combating the discrimination and applying the international law on Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people in general and the besieged Gaza Strip in particular. Further details

Alray International Media Watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 19, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 20, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 21, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 22, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 23, 2017). Further details

Other news:

Rachel Corrie’s parents expressed on the 14th anniversary of Rachel’s killing their worries of the impacts of the policy of US president Tump. Further details

The Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas phoned on Saturday Rima Khalaf the resigned head of the United Nations' West Asia commission (ESCWA) to inform her that she was awarded the highest Palestinian medal local media sources reported. Further details

Israeli occupation army to begin military exercises in the occupied areas of the Negev on Sunday morning with the participation of the interior front forces, police and others until Wednesday. Further details

The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits Egypt on Sunday where he will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. Further details

Recent Israeli public opinion poll showed that a third of Israelis have the will to emigrate if they had the opportunity. Further details

The ex-detainee Ahlam Al-Tamimi expressed her appreciation for the Court of Cassation that approved a decision taken by the Amman Court of Appeal not to extradite Jordanian citizen Ahlam Tamimi, to the US authorities. Further details

The European Union is planning a diplomatic “assault” against Israel by the end of the year once a number of major leadership elections on that continent are over, Israeli Army Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Tuesday night. Further details

Israeli channel 7 reported that the Israeli occupation forces finished military maneuver simulated launching an offensive against Gaza where dozens of officers and more than 2000 soldiers participated in it. Further details

Trump's envoy asked Netanyahu to freeze settlement construction in Jerusalem and outside the large settlement blocs during their meeting last week, Netanyahu expressed reservations at official freeze. Further details