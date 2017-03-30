Fernando Gonzalez Llort is the New President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP)

We will always remember her tireless work in the building and strengthening of the international solidarity movement and her enormous contribution to the campaign for the freedom of the Cuban 5. We wish Kenya every success in the new tasks she will undertake.





Congratulations to Fernando Gonzalez Llort as the new president of ICAP. It gives us all a lot of satisfaction that one of the Cuban 5 Heroes will now lead the most important organization of international solidarity when it comes to Cuba.





Fernando started working at ICAP after just three months of being released from a U.S. Federal Prison in 2014. We extend to him all our confidence in his new position. We look forward to working with Fernando and all the revolutionary sisters and brothers of ICAP in this new period of struggle. Now is the time to focus our actions and demands on stopping the criminal U.S. blockade against Cuba and the return of the illegally occupied territory of Guantanamo to its rightful owners; the people of Cuba and to defend Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.







Photos: Bill Hackwell