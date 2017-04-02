News from Palestine - March 26th to March 30th

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Breifing for March 26th-30th 2017

ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY's readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

IOF detained last night ten Palestinian across several districts in the West Bank.

IOF arrested on Monday two of Al-Aqsa guards as they prevented two Jewish archaeologist from stealing old rocks of the mosque.

Home demolition and Land grab:



IOF demolished two houses in the occupied Jerusalem claiming that they were built without license on Tuesday morning.

Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished two houses of Abbasi family in Mount Mukaber east of Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed building.



Assassinations:

The first Israeli forces response to the statement of the Arab summit is executeing a Palestinian woman journalist at Amoud gate in Jerusalem, the director of Media Office of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Dawood Shehab stated.

Other violations:



Israeli occupation forces ordered a number of Palestinian families in the northern Jordan Valley of West Bank to evacuate their homes on Wednesday to make way for Israeli military training exercises, media sources reported.

Senior security official in Gaza stated that the Israeli occupation propagates false information regarding the assassination of Fukaha ,who was assassinated last Friday, in order to affect the interrogation process.



IOF raided different areas of the occupied West Bank and arrested several citizens.

A number of Palestinians were suffocated with teargas fired by Israeli forces in raids to the West Bank city of Jenin Thursday morning, the IOF seized personal properties from a house of Hamas activities.





Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Israeli magistrate court in Nazareth ruled on Tuesday morning to renew the arrest of Feras Al-Omari for another six days.



Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:



Callings to hold the Bar Mitzvah rituals at Al-Aqsa mosque instead of being held in Buraq blaze, Students for Temple organization.

The Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Monday evening to reconsider the policy of banning Knesset members from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque based on developments in the security situation after the coming month of Ramadan.



About more than 1100 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque during March, according to statistics published by the so-called Temple Mount organizations.

The Israeli occupation authorities decided to put five of Al-Aqsa mosque guards on trial, the Islamic Awqaf department stated.







Gaza under siege:

A statement from the interior ministry in Gaza, run by Islamist movement Hamas, said it was shutting the Erez crossing for an indefinite period as it investigates the murder on Friday.

A high-ranking member of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has strongly condemned the assassination of military commander Mazen Fuqahaa in the southern part of Gaza City, stating that there seems to be a strong possibility of a new military confrontation with the Tel Aviv regime.



Thousands of Palestinians attended a massive funeral in Gaza on Saturday for the al-Qassam commander Mazen Fuqaha, 35-year-old, who was assassinated Friday evening.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior in Gaza, Iyad Al-Bozom announced on Monday that specific categories are allowed to travel through Beit Hanoun crossing.



"Yedioth Ahronot" Israeli newspaper, reported that Israeli occupation authorities are working on implementation of "Obstacle" project in addition to building a fence at the border with the Gaza Strip to confront Hamas tunnels.

Khaled Meshal, head of Hamas political bureau, affirmed on Monday evening that the conflict with Israeli occupation will remain open and they accepted the challenge started with the assassination of Mazen Fuqha'a in Gaza.



The Israeli Security Agency Shin Bet recently reduced the issuance entrance permissions to Gazan under pretext that Hamas might use them to gain information and communicate with the West Bank.



Reports and Analysis:



The assassination of Hamas military leader Mazen Fuqaha in the Gaza Strip carried out professionally, Hamas movement prepares for the revenge sooner or later, and that things could escalate into a new confrontation, senior Israeli military analysts noted.

In light of keeping Israel practicing its intensive acts of aggressions towards every citizen who belongs to the sands of Palestine, the Palestinian flame ball consecutively accelerates towards the unknown, which will be a natural response to Israeli crimes.



Israeli Occupation Authorities laid hand over more than 85% of the total area of historical land of Palestine, which totals about 27,000 km2. Palestinians comprise 48% of the total population, but utilize only 15% of the land, Palestinian Central Bureau of Statics reported on the eve of 14st anniversary of Land Day.

International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH) asserted that five French financial institutions, four banks and an insurance company, fund Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories through its shareholder in banks and other Israeli institutions, which operate in Israeli settlements.







Alray International Media Watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 26, 2017).

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 27-28, 2017).



Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (March 29-30, 2017).



Other news:



The investigation committee formed to consider the events that happened in front of the courts complex in Ramallah during the trial session of the martyr Basel al-A'raj, recommended Tuesday to take the legal actions against the Ramallah police chief and the commander of the special field police unit.

The Palestinian Media Forum condemned the escalation of the Israeli crimes against Palestinian journalists and Palestinian media institutions, saying that this violates the international press laws and conventions that guarantee the rights of the profession and its employees, freedom of press work and criminalizing the aggression.



The General Directorate of Crossings and Borders announced that 1000 passengers are to leave on Wednesday the West Bank via Karama crossing heading to Hijaz in Suadi Arabia to perform Umrah.

International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) reported on Wednesday that five financial institutions in France including, four banks and an insurance company, fund the Israeli settlements in the pre-1948 occupied lands through investments in banks and companies work in the settlements.



Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian lands commemorated Thursday the 41 anniversary of Land Day by organizing mass rallies, a central festival and major events in all the towns of our occupied territories in 1948.

30 of March coincides the 41th anniversary of the Land Day, which memorializes the uprising of Palestinians in the pre-1948 protesting Israeli occupation policy of uprooting Palestinians for the sake of Judaizing the lands.



The movement of the Islamic resistance, Hamas, stressed that that the only way to liberate the land and man is the resistance's path, indicating that there is no future for bargaining, or survival of occupation.