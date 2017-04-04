300 Palestinian children in Israeli jails since Jan. 2017

Alray, April 4th 2017

http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&id=8800#.WOO4gm3Vrio



Ramallah, ALRAY – Around 300 Palestinian children were imprisoned in Israeli jails since the beginning of this year, Palestinian prisoners club said on Tuesday.



The club said on the eve of the “Palestinian children’s’ day, which coincides the 5th of April, that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested 300 children the majority of them from Jerusalem.

The arrested 300 children are under 18; 144 of them are females.

Related:

In the statement, the club mentioned that the IOF documented main violations committed by the IOF against children including arresting them at night, beat them, shot them before the arrest, handcuffed them for ling hours, and interrogate them with the absence of their families or lawyers.



In the interrogation process, the children are subjected to physical and psychological torture to force them to confess and even forced them to sign on papers they do not know their contents.



The club pointed out that the last two years witnessed major changes on imprisoned children as increasing the arrest cases, proving new laws on that matter, issuing high sentences in the courts including life sentences against some children.



The club called all international right organizations including UNICEF to intervene and pay more efforts to protect the Palestinian children.