UK Cuba Solidarity Campaign Update - 5 April 2017

Medical internationalism in Peru and Colombia
A team of 23 Cuban health professionals headed to Peru on 31 March to provide medical aid in the wake of severe flooding in the South American country. The brigade is taking 7.2 tons of medicines and expendable supplies, which will allow the team to provide support for 20,000 people.
Cuba is offering 1,000 medical scholarships to Colombia over the next five years as part of a gesture of solidarity to support the country’s peace process. Half the placements will be taken up by demobilised FARC guerrillas and the others by displaced people or those otherwise affected by the armed conflict.
Miami Five hero Fernando Gonzalez is new president of ICAP
The Cuba Solidarity Campaign congratulates Miami Five hero, Fernando Gonzalez Llort, on his new role as president of our sister organisation in Cuba, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP). Fernando became vice president of ICAP in May 2014, three months after being released from a US jail after spending 14 years behind bars for trying to stop terrorist attacks against Cuba.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing president, Kenia Serrano Puig for her many years of exceptional work and commitment to developing international solidarity with Cuba.
