UK Cuba Solidarity Campaign Update - 5 April 2017

Medical internationalism in Peru and Colombia A team of 23 Cuban health professionals headed to Peru on 31 March to provide medical aid in the wake of severe flooding in the South American country. The brigade is taking 7.2 tons of medicines and expendable supplies, which will allow the team to provide support for 20,000 people. Cuba is offering 1,000 medical scholarships to Colombia over the next five years as part of a gesture of solidarity to support the country’s peace process. Half the placements will be taken up by demobilised FARC guerrillas and the others by displaced people or those otherwise affected by the armed conflict. Read more about the medical brigades in Peru in Granma.

