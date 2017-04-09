News from Palestine - April 2nd to April 6th 2017)

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Breifing for April 2nd to April 6th 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF arrested Sunday at dawn six Palestinians in raids to Hebron and Bethlehem. Further details

IOF arrested, on Sunday at dawn, a leader in the Islamic movement in the pre-1948 occupied Palestine. Further details

IOF arrested 13 Palestinians in raids to different cities of the West Bank. Further details

IOF arrested on Wednesday at dawn 14 Palestinian citizens after storming several cities in the occupied West Bank. Further details

IOF arrested Thursday morning 24 Palestinians in raids to different cities of West Bank, most of them are Hamas activists. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli bulldozers demolished three houses in Al-Zaim village, east of occupied Jerusalem, on Tuesday morning. Further details

IOF forced on Tuesday the Jerusalemite, Hafez Rajbi to demolish his house in the Beit Hanina neighborhood north of Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a permit. Further details

IOF stormed Wednesday morning Abu Arresh village to the west of the West Bank city of Salfeet and demolished seven caravans and tents. Further details

Other violations:

IOF broke into the house of the martyr Ahmed Ghazal in Nablus on Sunday morning a few hours after two settlers and a policeman were stabbed in the Old Jerusalem. Further details

Israeli Keenest members submit a bill to cut off the payments of “martyrs” compensation program, which provides payment to families of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or held in Israeli prisons, from PA budget. Further details

Interior committee of Israeli keenest approved, in the second and third reading, a dangerous amendment on the law of planning and building leads to accelerating producers of Palestinian house demolition in the pre-occupied Palestine. Further details

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed on Thursday at dawn Josef tomb in Nablus city in the northern West Bank under strict guarding of Israeli occupation forces (IOF) to preform Talmudic rituals. Further details

The Israeli occupation authorities prevented 11 Palestinian passengers from traveling through Karama crossing on Monday, claiming that the preventing is for security reasons. Further details

Israeli occupation airplane sprayed Wednesday morning poisonous pesticides on the Palestinian agriculture lands east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

The Israeli occupation police plan to deploy a large reinforcement of its forces in the occupied city of Jerusalem on the eve of the so-called "Passover", which falls next week, for fear of occurring attacks. Further details

Extremist Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning guarded by the Israeli occupation forces and police through Mughrabi Gate. Further details

Israeli organization of alleged temple called settlers to participate widely in massive storming of Al-Aqsa mosque starting from the coming Thursday. Further details

The committee of families of the Palestinian prisoners of Jerusalem reported that the Israeli occupation carried out 160 arrests against Jerusalemites last March in the city and its neighborhoods and villages. Further details

Islamic institutions and organizations in Jerusalem called Palestinians on Tuesday to stand against calls by the so-called Temple Mount Organizations planning to storm Alaqsa courtyards during the upcoming Jewish feasts. Further details

The Israeli Intelligence summoned on Tuesday one of Alaqsa guards for investigation. Further details

IOF arrested Wednesday at dawn six Jerusalemites in raids to different areas of occupied Jerusalem. Further details

The Israeli Magistrate Court in Jerusalem sentenced the Jerusalemite prisoner Ibrahim Abuniye, 24, from Shufat, for a seven-month in prison. Further details

Israeli construction companies accelerate their steps to finish the structural construction of the Tolerance Museum being erected over the dead bodies of the Ma'man-Allah Islamic cemetery in occupied Jerusalem. Further details

IOF issued more deportation orders against Palestinian citizens, from Jerusalem, of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the eve of the Jewish Passover. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

The so-called Israeli civil administration in the West Bank said that the law of legalizing Israeli settlements to be applied on the ground, Israeli media sources reported. Further details

Amid international and Arab silence, Israeli occupation devours more and more of Palestinian lands. To meet its promise regarding Amona settlement, Israeli occupation government is to announce the constructing of a new settlement on Palestinian lands to the east of Shilwo settlement. It is the first time since 1992, to build a new settlement under governmental construction. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

A new group of detainees families went on Monday morning to visit their sons in the Israeli prisons via Beit Hanoun crossing "Erez" in the north of Gaza Strip. Further details

Israeli central court in Jerusalem sentenced Monday the Jerusalemite Palestinian athlete youth Saif Abu Ta’ah,19, to 30 months , accusing him of planning an attack in Jerusalem. Further details

As a proactive step, Israeli prison services are to gather the hunger striker prisoners in Negev prison and setting a field clinic for them. Further details

Commission of detainees and ex-detainees affairs reported that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) forces stormed Room 93 in Section 14 of Nafha Prison and assaulted Palestinian detainees. Further details

Gaza under siege:

The General Director of the Israeli occupation army said that there are some recent developments in the construction of the wall around the Gaza Strip, and that it would have been completed by the end of next year. Further details

The international human rights group, Human Rights Watch, accused on Monday Israeli authorities of barring foreign researchers from entering the Gaza Strip to document abuses, saying the restrictions call into question Israel's stated commitment to investigating possible rights violations. Further details

The directrorate of the Rafah border crossing denied the news of media about the Egyptian authorities' intention to open the crossing this week. Further details

The Gaza Strip witnessed 3850 newborns during the month of March, with an average of 124 births per day. In contrast, the civil registry recorded 278 deaths during the same month, with 9 deaths per day, according statistics issued by the General Administration of Civil Status in the Ministry of Interior. Further details

Several Israeli occupation bulldozers moved into the northern Gaza Strip at town of Beit Lahiya on Thursday morning. Further details

Dozens of Palestinian Authority employees in the sieged Gaza Strip organized a demonstration Thursday to protest a slashing of nearly 30% of their salaries by the Palestinian Government of National Consensus. Further details

Palestinian diaspora:

Two Palestinian refugees in Syria killed in raids of Syrian regime army on Dera’ and Yarmouk camp , Action Group for Palestinian Refugees in Syria reported. Further details

Alray International Media Watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 2, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 3, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 4, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 5-6, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Ministry of Information, stressed that journalists and media professionals in the Palestinian territories are exposed to vicious and arbitrary attacks during performing their work and their professional duties, while contributing to convey the desired message of freedom to the Palestinian people. The office expressed his absolute rejection of the freedom of opinion, expression and information that guaranteed by law. Further details

Palestinian detainees’ center for research reported on Sunday that the Israeli occupation arrested 16 Palestinian women including minors during last March. Further details

Israeli recent poll recorded a significant decline in the Israeli support of establishing Palestinian independent state , as just 30% of Israelis support the establishing comparing to 2005. Further details

Around 300 Palestinian children were imprisoned in Israeli jails since the beginning of this year, Palestinian prisoners club said on Tuesday. Further details

Palestinian leaders of occupied Palestine rebuffed remarks of Yair Maayan, head of the Bedouin Development and Settlement Authority in the Negev, that Bedouins of Negev robbed state owned lands. Further details

Other news:

A conference of donor countries to be held in the Belgian capital, Brussels in early May to support the Palestinian economy. Further details

Israeli occupation is the only responsible of the assassination of Mazen Fukaha , the ex-detainee and Hamas senior leader a week ago, Qassam brigade , Hamas military wing stated Sunday. Further details

Action Group for Palestinians of Syria documented 220 Palestinian refugees children were killed due to the ongoing war in Syria. Further details

One Israeli soldier was killed and two others injured in run over operation nearOfera settlement north of Ramallah. Further details