Welcome Oscar Lopez Rivera to the San Francisco Bay Area

Oscar Lopez Rivera is FREE! Let's Celebrate and Welcome him to the Bay Area On January 17, 2017, President Obama commuted the sentence of Oscar Lopez Rivera. In doing so, he was responding to the overwhelming organizing and pressure by the Puerto Rican people and the international community. We in the Bay Area are part of this victory. Join us in welcoming Oscar to the Bay Area. Let's use this occasion to rededicate ourselves to the freedom of all political prisoners and to the sovereignty of Puerto Rico itself. WHEN: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 RECEPTION: 5:30-7pm PROGRAM: 7-9:30 (doors will open at 6:30pm) WHERE: St. John's Presbyterian Church 2727 College Avenue, Berkeley Program includes: Oscar Lopez Rivera, Jose Lopez, John Santos and more! Tickets will soon be available through brown paper tickets

ENDORSERS: If you want your organization to appear in the May 31st program at the event we are asking for a donation of $50 or more. To learn more write to: info@theinternationalcommittee.org DONATE to support Oscar's New Life in Puerto Rico



https://www.facebook.com/WelcomeOscartotheBayArea/