PALESTINE : News from April 17th to April 20th 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF arrested Monday morning three Palestinians, an ex-detainee among them. Further details

IOF arrested Tuesday at dawn three Palestinians from Bethlehem and Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Further details

Israeli occupation authorities held Wednesday the Palestinian parliament member Ahmad Attoun under four months of administrative detention. Further details

IOF arrested eight citizens Wednesday at dawn during raids and searches in various parts of the occupied West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. Further details

IOF stormed and arrested Palestinian citizens last night and Thursday at dawn in several areas in occupied West Bank. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli bulldozers raized a farm in al-Isawiya town in occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday. Further details

Israeli bulldozers demolished several doors of commercial and agricultural facilities in 'Isawiya town, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of being un-licensed. Further details

Other violations:

Israeli minister of intelligence and transportation Yisrael Katz called for implementing death penalty against Palestinian detainees. Further details

The Israeli minister of military called for not negotiating with Palestinian prisoner hunger strikers, following the steps of Thatcher's policy in dealing with Irish hunger strikers in 1981. Further details

A number of Israeli bulldozers penetrated Thursday morning into Palestinian lands east of Buraij camp middle Gaza strip, Israeli navy opened fire towards toward Palestinian fishermen. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

The so-called "Local Planning and Building Committee" in occupied Jerusalem will discuss on Wednesday requests to approve the construction of 212 settlement units in Jerusalem. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

By April 17, that marks Palestinian prisoners’ day, the number of Palestinian veteran detainees raised to 42 out of the total number of detainees which is 7000. All the veteran detainees served more than 20 consecutive years in Israeli jails, 29 of them have been detained before Aslo accord, which is signed in 1994. Further details

A study issued by the committee of the family of Palestinian Jerusalemite Detainees revealed that Israeli prison services arrested 481 Jerusalemite detainees in its detention centers. Further details

About 1500 Palestinian detainees staged on Monday an open-ended hunger strike in all Israeli prisons. Further details

On their second day of the open-ended hunger strike staged by the Palestinian prisoners, the Israeli occupation decided to ban all family visits. Further details

The hunger striker Palestinian detainees entered Thursday their fourth consecutive day of their battel of freedom and dignity, Israeli Prison Services yet could not defeat them. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Palestinian Ministry of Health warned Tuesday morning of the impacts of the electricity crisis on the health sector in Gaza. Further details

The UN is ready to work on finding a final solution for the electricity crisis in the Gaza Strip, Nickolay Mladenov UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process stated. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 17-18, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 19-20, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

What hidden behind next days to blockaded Gaza? Further details

Other news:

The 17th of April marked the 13th anniversary of the martyrdom of Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi. Further details

The Council of Palestinian Human Rights Organizations called on the Palestinian Prisoners' Day for an end to the policy of collective punishment. Further details

The National Bank announced Tuesday the inaugurating of a new branch in Daheyah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, to be the first Palestinian bank in Jerusalem since 1967. Further details

The Amnesty International said that Israel’s decades-long policy of detaining Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza in prisons inside Israel and depriving them of regular family visits is not only cruel but also a blatant violation of international law. Further details

The longest marathon of radio talk show aiming at entering the Guinness World Records (GWR) successfully ended on Tuesday after recoding off 65 continued hours of live talk show. Further details