UK Cuba Solidarity Campaign Update - 24 April 2017

Cuba Update 24 April 2017
Why an American went to Cuba for cancer care
Cuba has faced more than 50 years of US sanctions. Now, for the first time, a unique drug is being tested in New York state. But some American cancer patients are already taking it - by defying the blockade and flying to Havana for treatment.
CimaVax is a product of Cuba's biotechnology industry, nurtured by former President Fidel Castro since the early 1980s. Now the industry employs around 22,000 scientists, technicians and engineers, and sells drugs in many parts of the world - but not in the US.
An excellent report by Linda Pressly for the BBC’s Crossing Continents explores Cuba's bio-tech industry. How has this small Caribbean nation been able to develop world-class drugs with its limited resources?
Cuba fights human trafficking better than many says UN rapporteur
United Nations Special Rapporteur Maria Grazia Giammarinaro praised Cuba’s efforts to prevent and address human trafficking, during her visit to Cuba in April.
She is the first rapporteur from the UN Human Rights Council to travel to Cuba since 2007 and spent five days on the island investigating government practices against human trafficking and other social issues.
“In this country I can say that vulnerability factors are less significant than in other countries, where deep social inequalities or situations of complete destitution create desperate citizens drawn to traffickers’ promises of a better life abroad,” she said.
Solidarity with Venezuela and Latin America
An Act of Solidarity was held with Venezuela, following the 15th Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) held in Havana in April.
“Our region is facing the effects of a strong and articulated imperialist offensive against progressive governments,” warned Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, secretary general of the Cuban Workers’ Federation (CTC) and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said it was “time for unity, peace and hope.”
The electoral victory of Ecuador’s Alianza País presidential candidate, Lenín Moreno, was also celebrated.
Retired military leaders urge Trump to engage with Cuba
More than a dozen retired military officers are urging the Trump administration to keep normalizing relations with Cuba to strengthen U.S. national security interests.
In a letter sent to White House national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, the officers ask the administration to continue to expand US-Cuba relations in travel, terrorism, border control, environmental protections and trade.
Retired Army Brig. Gen. David McGinnis, who also signed the letter, said there is a need to make sure Cuba does not reach out to US adversaries, including China or Iran, out of economic or defence concerns.
15th Annual RMT Garden Party for Cuba
Wednesday 21 June, 7pm til late
RMT Maritime House, Clapham, London, SW4 0JW
CSC and the RMT invite you to celebrate and show solidarity with Cuba alongside friends from the Labour and trade union movement this summer.
With live music, buffet, free bar and special guests - not to be missed!
A special set from the Alabama 3 – with their politically fiery brand of “country acid house” music. Superb Cuban salsa band, Raíces Cubanas, led by Afro-Cuban jazz violinist Omar Puente. Special Guest speakers. Plus the chance to win return flights to Cuba.
Food and drinks included in ticket price
Tickets on sale now priced £15
Call CSC on 020 7490 5715 or Book online here.
Or call RMT 0800 376 3706
Che Anniversary Brigade
Join the special solidarity brigade to mark the 50th anniversary of Che Guevara’s death
Great Cuba gifts
Choose from our range
of books, t-shirts,
coffee, chocolate, music
and more
Cuba on your doorstep
What’s on near you this spring, events in Brighton, Norwich, Manchester, and London
