PALESTINE : News from April 23rd to April 27th 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF arrested Tuesday at dawn seven Palestinian youths from Askar camp and Hiwara town in West Bank. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

IOF demolished Tuesday morning commercial facilities in the town of Ni'lin, west of Ramallah, in the center of the occupied West Bank. Further details

(IOF) destroyed Wednesday a coal plant in the town of Ya'bed south of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, expropriated dozens of tonnes of wood and swept away a coal industry facility. Further details

Other violations:

IOF dispersed on Saturday, a solidarity stand in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque by firing sound bombs and rubber bullets. Further details

Repressive forces of Israeli Prison Service (IPS) stormed on Monday evening section 14 in Nafaha prison where Palestinian detainees on hunger strike are detained. Further details

A number of Palestinian citizens were suffocated on Tuesday at dawn during clashes erupted with the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in Romana village west of Jenin at the northern West Bank. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Israeli Prison Services released Monday four Jerusalemite detainees after serving their full terms in Israeli jails. Further details

Israeli settlers and intelligence officers stormed into Al-Aqsa mosques courtyards heavily guarded with Israeli police. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

Israeli media sources revealed plans to build a settlement neighborhood to the east of Jerusalem city includes more than 15,000 housing units. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

The hunger strike of dignity launched by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails enters the ninth day in a row, protesting the Israeli prison service (IPS) violations and refusing their legal demands. Further details

As the Dignity and Freedom Strike enters Wednesday its tenth consecutive day , Thursday is set to be a day of General Strike in the West Bank cities, protesting the IPS violations against the detainees , pushing forward to meet their just demands. Further details

The Israeli Central Court in ocuupied Jerusalem is scheduled to hold a final hearing on the case of the female prisoner 17, Malak Salman from Beit Safafa town. Further details

The head of the law committee in Prisoners Club Jawad Bules petitioned Wednesday banning the lawyers from meeting the hunger striker detainees, the media committee of hunger striker reported. Further details

Palestinian diaspora:

About 461 Palestinian refugee women killed in Syria because of various reasons including bombing, sniping, clashes and torture to death, Action Group for Palestinian of Syria reported Wednesday. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 23, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 24-25, 2017). Further details

Other news:

As Freedom and Dignity prisoners hunger strike enters its seven-consecutive day without any response from the Israeli Prison Services (IPS), Palestinian people organizes mas protest marches in several cities of the West Bank. Further details

Lateefa Annaje ,70, a mother of four Palestinian detainees has joined the mass hunger strike in solidarity with her four sons, sentenced to life imprisonment, for a week. Further details

The UK government expressed its pride in her role in the creation of Israel, refusing to apologize for the Balfour Declaration as a historical subject. Further details

Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement hold Israeli authorities full responsibility of the safety and lives of prisoners on hunger strike since a week ago. Further details



Around seven thousands Israeli soldiers flee from military service annually, Israeli daily paper, Haaretz, reported. Further details

The campaign for UK apology on Balfour declaration sponsored by the Palestinian Return Center in London, continued to collect popular signatures from the British public. Further details

Pro-Palestinian organizations based in London called for a sit-in to support Palestinian detainees on hunger strike. Further details



The Palestinians called these commissions to their countries to practice pressure on Netanyahu government to cease all criminal activities towards the prisoners of freedom and seekers of national independence. Further details