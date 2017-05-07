PALESTINE : News from April 30th to May 4th 2017

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for April 30th to May 4th 2017

http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&id=8933#.WQ-Hom3Vrio

ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:

Related posts:

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

IOF conducted on Sunday morning a wide search and arrest campaign against Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank and the Occupied Jerusalem leading to the arrest of 26 citizens. Further details

IOF arrested this Monday at dawn 16 Palestinian citizens from different areas of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

IOF demolished Thursday morning three Palestinian houses in Bethlehem and a number of facilities in occupied Jerusalem under the pretext of unlicensed buildings. Further details

Other violations:

An Israeli settler on Sunday morning ran over a Palestinian child in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Further details

IOF closed six water streams out of eight used by Palestinian farmers to irrigate about 3000 acers of farms in Bardala to the northeast of West Bank city of Tubas. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Inside this issue:

His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday welcomed Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and reviewed the Kingdom's efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, besides the latest developments in the Middle East. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Inside this issue:

Israel High Court allowed Wednesday night the lawyers to meet the Palestinian hunger strikers after a 20-day of hunger strike. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Inside this issue:

Israeli occupation authorities imposed a closure on the West Bank and Gaza Strip starting from Saturday due to “independence” holiday. Further details

Several Israeli military bulldozers penetrated to a limited distance east of Qarara north of Khan Younis city at the southern Gaza Strip. Further details

The people of Gaza organize Tuesday mass marches all over the Strip protesting the tighten siege on Gaza under the slogans of “The harbinger of anger”. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Inside this issue:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (April 30, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 2-3, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 4, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Inside this issue:

Guest Writer: Above the law: Israel’s non-implementation of UN resolutions on Occupied Palestine. Further details

Other news:

Inside this issue:

On the 16th day of Dignity and Freedom Hunger Strike, the Qassam brigades Tuesday evening gave the Israeli occupation 24 hours to respond to the demands of hunger strikers, stressing that it will update the lists associated with prisoner exchange deal, adding 30 prisoners on the lists for each day delayed. Further details

Ahead of Abbas-Trump meeting, the head of Islamic Palestinian Organization Hamas Khaled Mashal called on the new US administration to adopt new perception regarding the Arab-Israeli conflict. Further details