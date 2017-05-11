TURKEY: Hunger strike of teachers Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca

Andalou News Blog, May 9th 2017



Hungerstrike of teachers Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca at a critical stage



They struggle for their job and their honor against mass dismissals of progressive public servants by emergency laws

63 days unlimited hungerstrike



Since the coup attempt as part of in-fighting in Turkey, thousands of democratic public servants were dismissed by the AKP-government.



One of them is the teacher Nuriye Gülmen.. She is resisting since November 9th, 2016 to protest her dismissal by emergency laws. Therefore her protest is representing the rights of all other dismissed public workers. At the same time she struggles for the end of the emergency state.



Her sit-in-protest already reached the 183th day. Since the AKP didn't react to her demands, Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca, another dismissed teacher, started an unlimited hungerstrike in Ankara on March 9th, 2017.. Their protest already has a big media attention, but the government still acts deaf. The health of Nuryie and Semih is already seriously in danger. Their situation has worsened massively. Their demands must be fulfilled immediately, because their life is really in danger!



Our voice for the life of Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca!



HUNGERSTRIKE FOR JUSTICE IN DERSIM



The 70-year old Kemal Gun struggles for the dead body of his son Murat Gun at the Seyit Riza monument in the

Kurdish citiy Dersim. Since November 2016 the corpses of 10 revolutionaries, whom were killed with chemical bombs during an military operation by the Turkish Armed Forces are missing. Until today only two corpses were given to their families. There's still no information into the whereabouts of the other killed persons.



Kemal Gun is continuing an unlimited hungerstrike for 76 days, demanding a proper funeral for his son. In the past, already Husnu Yildiz has successfully struggled with a death fast protest for the dead body of his disappeared brother Ali Yildiz, who had been buried in a mass grave.



The demand of Kemal Gun has to be accepted immediately. Every person has the right to bury his or her relative

properly!



Support Kemal Gun wih your petition:

TO THE TURKISH MINISTRY OF JUSTICE- ANKARA

Fax: 0090 312 419 33 70 E-Mail: info@adalet.gov.tr

During the bombing of a shelter in the Cad valley near Dersim-Hozat on November 7th, 2016 several persons were killed.

Until today, with the exception of two persons, the corpses weren't given to their families. Kemal Gun, the father of one of the assumed persons named Murat Gun, is on hungerstrike since February 24th, 2017 at the Seyit Riza Square in Dersim. Every dead person has deserved to be laid to rest and to have a grave. The dead bodys have to be handed over to their families immediately, because nobody has the right to withheld family members from burying their relatives. The examinations at the forensic medical institute have to be concluded immediately and the corpses must be given to their families.

The Turkish goverment must accept the demand of Kemal Gun, it carries responsibility for anything happening to him.





