PALESTINE : News from May 7th to May 11th 2017

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for May 7th to May 11th 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF waged Sunday morning wide arrest campaign into different cities of West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Following its daily policy, the IOF waged Sunday evening a wide scale arrest campaign to different cities of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. Further details

IOF arrested Tuesday morning 15 Palestinians in raids to different cities of West Bank, most of them are from Dura town in Hebron. Further details

IOF detained on Wednesday 12 Palestinians across several districts in the West Bank. Further details

IOF arrested Thursday at dawn 15 Palestinians occupied West Bank and expropriated two metal workshops in Hebron, allegedly for manufacturing weapons. Further details

Other violations:

A number of Israeli settlers raided an evacuated site southern the West Bank city of Jnin and performed Talmudic rituals. Further details

Dozens of settlers stormed Monday night the archaeological area of al-Hifeyrah accompanied by Israeli troops, putting sand parriers southwest of Jenin. Further details

Hundreds of settlers stormed Thursday morning Joseph's Tomb in Nalus north occupied West Bank, under heavy guard from Israeli occupation forces (IOF) , under the pretext of performing their religious rituals. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Israeli price tag movement vandalized about 20 Arab vehicles in Shufat town east of occupied Jerusalem, Israeli police called a suspected anti-Arab hate crime. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

The commission of Detainees Affairs said that the Israeli Prison Services moved 30 detainees to Ashkelon prison. Further details

A number of families of Gaza prisoners headed at early dawn hours in Monday to visit their sons in Israeli jails via Beit Hanoun crossing north of Gaza. Further details

About 1700 Palestinian prisoners continue the open-ended hunger strike for the 22nd day in a row, while suffering serious health conditions and a number of them moved to Ramleh clinic prison. Further details

About 1700 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails continue the battle of Freedom and Dignity hunger strike for the 23rd consecutive days. Further details

About 1700 prisoners in Israeli jails continued their open hunger strike for the 24th day in a row to demand their basic rights. Further details

The Committee for Prisoners' Affairs warned of the deaths of Palestinian prisoners among hunger strikers in the Israeli jails for 24 days, after serious deterioration in the health conditions of dozens of hunger strikers. Further details

About 1700 Palestinian detainees continued the Freedom and dignity hunger strike for the 25 consecutive days without any response from the Israeli Prison Service. Further details

Gaza under siege:

A number of Israeli occupation bulldozers penetrated Sunday morning into the eastern area of the middle Gaza Strip. Further details

The director of Rafah crossing, Hisham Adwan, called on the Egyptian authorities to permanently open the crossing in both directions, considering that opening it in one direction after more than 55 days continuous closure is inadequate. Further details

A senior Palestinian official said to “Al-Hayat Al-London” newspaper that "Israel" did not respond this month to an official request by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to stop cutting the price of electricity consumption in Gaza, which worths $ 11 million. Further details

Palestinian diaspora:

Monitoring and Documentation Team of the Working Group for Palestinians in Syria reported that about 13 victims died in April 2017, and 22 refugees were killed in the same month in 2016 as a result of the continuing conflict in Syria. Further details

The Working Group for the Palestinians of Syria confirmed the spread of serious diseases among the Palestinian refugees in the southern region of the Syrian capital, Damascus. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 7, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 9-10, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 11, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Palestinian child struggles with disease in light of shutting Rafah crossing. Further details

Other news:

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) described Monday the killing of Palestinian child Fatima Hjeiji, 16, by Israeli forces at Amoud gate as a war crime. Further details

The Egyptian Social Democratic Party launched a statement on Tuesday to sign the political and institutional forces and people for solidarity and support the demands of Palestinian prisoners to stop solitary confinement and administrative detention, stop medical negligence and provide the necessary health care, as well as allow their families periodic visits. Further details

Inquiries by B’Tselem’s- Israeli information center concluded Wednesday that the 16-year old Palestinian child, shot dead by Israeli police, did pose any danger. Further details

Netanyahu’s office postponed a meeting for the planning committee to approve construction in settlements in West Bank until after Trup visit to avoid friction with the US. Further details