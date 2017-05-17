US : Welcome Oscar López Rivera to the Bay Area
Oscar's only Bay Area Appearance!
Wednesday, May 31st
St John's Presbyterian Church*
2727 College Ave, Berkeley
Wheelchair Accessible
Limited tickets at the door
Tickets are sliding scale as shown below
All proceeds go directly to Oscar!
________________________________________________
5:30 Reception $75-250
Sponsored by the National Lawyers Guild nlgsf.org
(Cost includes program ticket.)
A unique opportunity to meet and talk to Oscar!
Food and drinks will be provided
Posters by local artist Doug Minkler and signed by Oscar will be for sale.
7:00 Program $20-50
José López, Oscar López Rivera, John Santos, Rico Pabón, Quenepas
Arrive early, limited seating available.
No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Note on Brown Paper Tickets: Reception tickets appear first. Scroll down on the "date" field to select the 7:00 Program tickets.
Childcare Provided
Parking Limited-Please Carpool
Wheelchair Access on side streets: Forest and Garber
*Public Transportation to event: AC Transit 51B (on College) or 6 (on Telegraph). BART stops: Ashby, Rockridge or Berkeley then walk or transfer to 51B or 6.
Make a donation to help Oscar set up his new life in Puerto Rico: gofundme.com/welcomeoscar
For more information: freeoscarnow@gmail.com
Partial List of Endorsers: AIM-West, All of Us Or None, Altruvistas, ANSWER, Anti Police-Terror Project, Arab Resource & Organizing Center, Ascendant Reflections, Bay Area Anti-Repression Committee, Bay Area Boricuas, California Coalition for Women Prisoners, Catalyst Project, Code Pink/Golden Gate, Committees of Correspondence, Critical Resistance of Oakland, El/La Para Trans Latinas, Emory Douglas, Freedom Archives, Global Exchange, Global Women's Strike, Haiti Action Committee, Int'l Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, Kendra Alexander Foundation, LAGAI Queer Insurrection, La Tertulia Boricua, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, Liga Argentina por los Derechos del Hombre, Lynne Stewart Organization, Making Contact, Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu Jamal, National Network on Cuba, Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity, PM Press, Prison Activist Resource Center, Prison Radio/Redwood Justice Fund, Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism, Resumen Latinoamericano, Richmond Regla Friendship Committee, Socialist Action, Socialist Workers Party, Task Force on the Americas, Veterans for Peace #69 (San Francisco), Women for Genuine Security, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Workers World Party
