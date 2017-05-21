PALESTINE : News from from May 14th to May 18th 2017

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for May 14th to May 18th 2017

http://alray.ps/en/?act=post&id=8990#.WSHW3m3Vrio

ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:

Related posts:

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

IOF detained at early dawn hours 14 Palestinian during raids campaign across several districts in the West Bank. Further details

Israeli occupation navy arrested Monday at dawn 7 Palestinian fishermen off Gaza northern coast. Further details

IOF arrested Tuesday morning seven Palestinians in raids to different cities of the occupied West Bank. Further details

IOF arrested Wednesday at dawn 24 Palestinians in raids to several cities and towns of the West Bank including Askar camp east of the West Bank city of Nablus. Further details

Clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces Thursday morning during Israeli raids to different cities of West Bank, IOF arrested a number of Palestinians. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

IOF demolished the village of Al-Araqib in the occupied Negev Desert for the 113th time in a row. Further details

IOF demolished and burned Thursday morning two Palestinian barracks and eight Mashaher” coal facilities in Yabud to the southwest of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Inside this issue:

The organizations of the alleged Temple and extremist settlement associations have called on their supporters to participate in large raids to Al-Aqsa Mosque during celebrations of "Unification of Jerusalem" day, marking the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the rest of occupied Jerusalem in 1967. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

Inside this issue:

The Planning and Building Committee of the Benjamin Settlements approved Sunday the building of more 209 settlement units in occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Inside this issue:

About 35 more Palestinian detainees joined Freedom and Dignity hunger strike which nearly 1800 Palestinian detainees have lunched the strike for 28 consecutive days. Further details

A new group of prisoners' families from the Gaza Strip arrived at Nafha prison Monday morning to visit their relatives. Further details

The families of Palestinian hunger striker detainees closed Wednesday morning the HQ of the UN office in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Further details

Nearly 1,600 prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons have continued their open hunger strike for the 31st day in a row, in light of the obstinacy of the prison administration to implement their legitimate demands. Further details

About 1600 prisoners in Israeli jails continued their open hunger strike for the 32nd day in a row to demand their basic rights. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Inside this issue:

Israeli bulldozers penetrated on Sunday morning into the east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Further details

The health services in Gaza faces acute crisis because of the shortage in medicines, medical consumables, infant formula and fuel, Ministry of health stated Wednesday. Further details

Palestinian diaspora:

Inside this issue:

Palestinian people at home and Diaspora celebrate on Monday the 69th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, perpetrated by the Zionist gangs in 1948, where they took over about 80% of the land of Palestine and announced the establishment of the so-called "Israel". Further details

Alray international media watch:

Inside this issue:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 16-17, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 18, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Inside this issue:

Basem Naeem the head of the Health and Environment sector in the administrative committee stated that banning the entry of medicine, child milk and cutting off parts of the salaries of the medical staffs in addition to the crisis of fuel and power cut affected the health sector and the public health. Further details

Impacts of Nakba on Palestinian prisoners. Further details

Other news:

Inside this issue:

The Hebrew University administration in occupied Jerusalem canceled a seminar on Palestinian prisoners and 50 years of occupying Jerusalem after pressure from right-wing student groups. Further details

The founder of the Islamic Movement in 1948 Occupied Territories, Sheikh Abdullah Darwish, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 69, from the city of Kafr Qasim, in the hospital of 'Hasharon' in the city of Petah Tikva. Further details

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation holds Thursday a special session to discuss the cause of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails. Further details