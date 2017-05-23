Internationalist 360° on May 22nd 2017

Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya Statement on the Massacre at Barak Beach

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

"We shall test human patience with fear, hunger, poverty.

Who, afflicted by calamity, said: “We are to God and to Him

we will return those who have prayers from their Lord and mercy,

and those who are guided."

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya received the news of the heinous massacre in Barak Beach which claimed 150 martyrs of the beloved South. At this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to the tribes of the south of Libya first and to all the Libyan tribes in the loss of these Libyan youth.



First: This cowardly act is a planned terrorist act, supported by an illegitimate fatwa by the offender who is outside the context of the customary military rules of engagement.



Second: We hold Muslim Brotherhood and the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist organization, who receive direct instructions from the National Guard of the Presidential Council, instated from abroad, fully responsible for this crime.



Third: We affirm the statement from the tribes of Fezzan and urge them to close ranks and clear the south of all militias. We emphasize the need for the return of the military establishment and the security services to secure the south of Libya under reliable leadership.



Fourth: We call on our people in the south to stave off strife and unite until the southern homeland is liberated, the primary focus being the restoration of its state of sovereignty and national prestige.



Fifth: We call upon all Libyan tribes to join their brothers in the south and to formulate a comprehensive national charter and collective response to terrorism and extremism.



Sixth: We hold the international community responsible in supporting the government of national accord, and by so doing, supporting criminal gangs, and call on t to the international community to punish the perpetrators, since it dared to implement the Security Council resolution 1970 false to protect civilians.