Welcoming Oscar Rivera López in San Francisco - Change of Venue
Versión para impresiónSend by email
International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity
|
OSCAR EVENT VENUE CHANGE!
|
Due to the great response to the visit of Oscar Lopez Rivera to the San Francisco Bay Area, we have had to move the event to a bigger venue.
NEW VENUE
First Presbyterian Church
2407 Dana Ave, Berkeley
Oscar López Rivera is free and will be among us.
Join us in welcoming him to the San Francisco Bay Area
May 31st, 2017
Reception 5:30pm - Program 7:00pm
NEW VENUE
First Presbyterian Church
2407 Dana Ave, Berkeley
Wheelchair Accessible
Buy Tickets On-line
Tickets are sliding scale!
All money from the event goes to Oscar!
PROGRAM: 7:00
$20-50 Tickets available on-line and at the door
No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Important: On Brown Paper Tickets: Reception tickets appear first. Scroll down on the "date" field to select the 7:00 Program tickets.
RECEPTION: 5:30
Tickets: $75-250 (limited tickets at the door)
Sponsored by the National Lawyers Guild nlgsf.org
(Reception tickets includes both reception and program)
A unique opportunity to meet and talk to Oscar!
Food and drinks will be provided.
Posters by local artist Doug Minkler, signed by Oscar will be for sale.
Childcare Provided
Paid Parking Access on Channing
Wheelchair Access
Make a donation to help Oscar set up his new life in Puerto Rico
Check for Updates on the event and Oscar on Facebook!
For more information: freeoscarnow@gmail.com
Sponsored by the National Boricua Human Rights Network, the National Lawyers Guild, and the Bay Area Committee to Welcome Oscar
Initial List of Endorsers: AIM-WEST, All of Us or None, Altruvistas, ANSWER, Anti Police Terror Project, Ascendant Reflection, Bay Area Anti Repression Committee, Bay Area Boricuas, BAYAN, California Coalition for Women Prisoner, Catalyst Project, Code Pink/Golden Gate, Committee of Correspondence, Critical Resistance of Oakland, El/La Para Trans Latina, Emory Douglas, Freedom Archives, Global Exchange, Global Women's Strike, Haiti Action Committee, IFCO/Pastors for Peace, Int'l Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, LAGAI Queer Insurrection, La Tertulia Boricua, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, Liga Argentina por los Derechos del Hombre, Lynne Stewart Organization, Making Contact, Malcom X Grassroots Movement, MECA, Movilization to Free Mumia Abu Jamal, National Network on Cuba, Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movement in Defense of Humanity, PM Press, Prison Activist Resource Center, Prison Radio/Redwood Justice Fund, Queers Underlining Israel Terrorism, Resumen Latinoamericano, Richmond Regla Friendship Committee, Socialist Action, Socialist Workers Party, Task Force on the Americas, The Center for Political Education, Veteran for Peace # 69 (San Francisco), Women for Genuine Security, Women International League for Peace and Freedom, Workers World Party
International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity