Welcoming Oscar Rivera López in San Francisco - Change of Venue

Due to the great response to the visit of Oscar Lopez Rivera to the San Francisco Bay Area, we have had to move the event to a bigger venue.



Oscar López Rivera is free and will be among us. Join us in welcoming him to the San Francisco Bay Area





May 31st, 2017

Reception 5:30pm - Program 7:00pm

NEW VENUE

First Presbyterian Church

2407 Dana Ave, Berkeley

Wheelchair Accessible







Buy Tickets On-line







Tickets are sliding scale!

All money from the event goes to Oscar!







PROGRAM: 7:00

$20-50 Tickets available on-line and at the door

No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

José López

Oscar López Rivera

John Santos, Rico Pabón, Quenepas

Important: On Brown Paper Tickets: Reception tickets appear first. Scroll down on the "date" field to select the 7:00 Program tickets.







RECEPTION: 5:30

Tickets: $75-250 (limited tickets at the door)

Sponsored by the National Lawyers Guild nlgsf.org

(Reception tickets includes both reception and program)





A unique opportunity to meet and talk to Oscar!





Food and drinks will be provided.





Posters by local artist Doug Minkler, signed by Oscar will be for sale.





Childcare Provided

Paid Parking Access on Channing

Wheelchair Access





Make a donation to help Oscar set up his new life in Puerto Rico





Check for Updates on the event and Oscar on Facebook!





Sponsored by the National Boricua Human Rights Network, the National Lawyers Guild, and the Bay Area Committee to Welcome Oscar







International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

510-219-0092 | info@TheInternationalCommittee.org