UK Cuba Solidarity Campaign - Cuba Update May 23rd 2017

CSC delegations join millions marching for May Day

More than 70 participants of CSC organised tours joined millions of Cubans marching across the island for May Day. Members of the Young Trade Unionists' Brigade, Cuba Study Tour and Cycle Cuba Challenge gathered in Havana and Pinar del Rio to show their support for the Cuban revolution and mark International Workers' Day with massive marches.

In addition to marking International Workers' Day, the thousands-strong marches also demanded the end of the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade against Cuba and the return of the U.S military-occupied territory of Guantánamo Bay.

Condolences for Manchester

The Cuban President, Raul Castro, sent a condolence message to the UK on behalf of the Cuban government following the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night. The message read: “After learning the news about the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena in that city, which caused significant human loss and injury, I express my condolences, which I extend to the relatives of the victims. Accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

A minute’s silence was held to remember the victims and family and friends of those affected during a Friends of Cuba Solidarity Campaign reception at the residence of the Cuban Ambassador on Tuesday evening. Bernard Regan, CSC National Secretary, gave a message of condolence on behalf of the Campaign and everyone at the event and noted that Cuba itself had been the target of many terror attacks over the years and that it was important that communities came together to show solidarity and unity.



Oscar López Rivera to visit Cuba in November

Puerto Rican independence activist Oscar López Rivera, who was released on Wednesday 17 May after more than 35 years as a political prisoner in the United States, will visit Cuba in November to personally thank the people who took part in the struggle for his release. The news was given in a telephone conversation between the Puerto Rican patriot and Fernando González, one of the Miami Five, who spent four years sharing a cell with Rivera when he was a prisoner in the US himself.

Cuba Launches Revolutionary Feminist Postal Stamps

Activists and representatives of national institutions participating in the 10th Cuban Assembly Against Homophobia and Transphobia in Havana and Villa Clara issued the first postal stamp on 11 May, which features an image of Vilma Espin.

Espin was the founder of the Federation of Cuban Women, an organisation dedicated to promoting the rights of women and the LGBTQ community. The stamp was officially released at the headquarters of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, UNEAC.

Nationwide events this June

You are invited to attend the CSC Annual General Meeting, RMT Garden Party for Cuba, and public meetings with Carlos Alzugaray this June.

On Saturday 10 June, the CSC AGM will feature two new films, a special recorded message from Fernando Gonzalez and guest speakers.

The 15th annual RMT Garden Party for Cuba takes place on Wednesday 21 June with live music from Omar Puente’s Raices Cubanas and the Alabama Three.

And former Cuban diplomat and specialist in Cuba-US relations, Dr Carlos Alzugaray will be giving an update on the current situation in Cuba at meetings in London and Scotland from Monday 26 June.

Find out more

