PALESTINE : News from May 21st-25th, 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF launched a campaign of raids and arrests last night and Sunday morning in different areas of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. Further details

IOF Tuesday detained at least seven Palestinians from Jerusalem and Hebron in the southern West Bank, said local sources. Further details

IOF arrested last night and at dawn hours on Wednesday 15 Palestinians during raids and wide-search operations in different parts of the occupied West Bank. Further details

Other violations:

Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with the occupation forces in the town of Silwan, south of Al Aqsa Mosque. Further details

Jewish extremists attacked Wednesday at dawn the village of Aara, the hometown of the veteran prisoner Karim Yunis. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

The media committee of the prisoners' strike said Saturday evening that the prisoner Samer El-Issawi was taken from Ayalon to the Ramle prison clinic after deteriorating his health. Further details

Media committee of the prisoners' strike reported on Sunday that more than 200 prisoners in the prisons of Nafha, Rimon and Eshel joined the hunger strike, supporting their colleagues who started the battle of Karama 35 days ago. Further details

About 1600 Prisoners in Israeli jails continue the open-ended hunger strike “freedom and dignity strike” for the 37th day in a row. Further details

The head of the prisoners in the Israeli prisons, Karim Younis, said in the 37th day of the continuous hunger strike, that the prisoners have not retreated in the face of Israeli arrogance and arbitrary escalation, stressing, “We are going to escalate our struggle within days included refraining from having salt and water. Further details

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails enter the 38th day of open-ended hunger strike amid the continuing supporting events and demos in Palestine and all around the world. Further details

More than 1600 prisoners in Israeli jails entered the 39th day in an open-ended hunger strike, amid the continuation of the pro-active activities in all the governorates of the Palestinian country, in the Arab and international countries. Further details

The health situation of Palestinian prisoners in hunger strike is very serious as they entered the 39th, the head of prisoners and ex-prisoners affairs commission, Issa Qaraqe said. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Robert Piper, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) made the appeal on Friday for Gaza has been experiencing a severe electricity crisis since mid-April. Further details

Gaza Health Ministry representative Ashraf Qedra confirmed that the health situation in the Gaza Strip is getting worse with the daily depletion of available medicines, medical consumables and limited quantities of fuel. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 21, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 23, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 25, 2017). Further details

Other news:

The partial strike on Sunday is taking place in several Palestinian cities in solidarity with the hunger strikers in Israeli jails for the 35th day in a row. Further details

UNRWA said on Monday that its financial deficit in 2017 amounted to 115 million dollars, noting that no reduction will occur to the services provided to refugees but it will be forced to implement austerity measures. Further details

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein on Wednesday expressed major concern as the mass hunger strike launched Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons entered its 39th day without any solution, where the health of many of hunger striking prisoners severely deteriorate. Further details