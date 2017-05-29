LIBYA : Detainees Liberated from Al Hadba Prison

The Great Jamahiriya Channel reports news of the liberation of Al Hadba prisoners, including Major General Saadi Al Qaddafi, Dr.Abuzaid Dorda, Abdullah Al Senusi, Baghdadi Al Mahmoudi, and all remaining detainees who are reported to be in good health. (aljamahir)

Militias Take Al Hadba Prison: Fate of Detainees Unknown

The Daughter of al-Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi Confirms the Safety of Her Father

زوجة دوردة تكشف حقيقة مكانه ووضع رفاقه في سجن الهضبة

