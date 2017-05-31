

International Committee

for Peace, Justice and Dignity

U.S. Hands Off Venezuela







Why is it that the well financed violent right wing terrorist attacks that are disrupting Venezuelan society not being called out in the corporate media? It is because they are their terrorists. They are the street thugs of Wall Street, the Pentagon, the White House, the Organization of American States (OAS), IMF and the Venezuelan oligarchy dying to take back control of Venezuela. Make no mistake about it, this is not just about overthrowing the gains of the Bolivarian Revolution,but also about bringing all of Latin America back under the oppressive wing of neoliberalism.





This is a critical time for all progressives in the U.S. to be in the streets to support the democratically elected government of Nicolas Maduro that represents the continuation of the Bolivarian Revolution of Hugo Chavez. Demonstrations are taking place this week across the country, it is urgent you come out to the one in the Bay Area.

Friday June 2

4 PM - 5:30 PM

Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, California





Initiated by the International Action Center - Bay Area, the International Committee

for Peace Justice and Dignity, and the Haiti Action Committee.

Initial Endorsers: ANSWER, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Bay Area Latin America Solidarity Coalition, Marcha Patriotica de Colombia/California Chapter, Resumen Latinoamericano, Socialist Action, Sonoma County Peace and Freedom Party, Task Force on the Americas, United National Anti-war Coalition, Workers World Party

510-219-0092 | info@TheInternationalCommittee.or

