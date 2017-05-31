Saif Al Islam Qaddafi, Liberation of Detainees in Tripoli, What Lies Ahead…

Internationalist 360º, May 30, 2017

ENGLISH TRANSLATION BY THE REVOLUTIONARY COMMITTEES MOVEMENT

Saif Qaddafi’s Release Was Legal. His Continued Detention is Not.

STATEMENT I

Issa al-Saghir, general secretary of the Justice Ministry in the Libyan interim government, said Saif al-Islam was legally released under the amnesty law.

The Libyan justice ministry’s interim undersecretary, Issa al-Saghir, said he had met with Saif al-Islam Qaddafi in his prison in Zintan, adding that he was in good condition.

Al-Saghir confirmed in a statement that he had paid a visit to Saif al-Islam al-Qaddafi, as a Libyan citizen who was released through a general amnesty law. Al-Saghir was surprised to see Saif al-Islam in jail despite the release of all prisoners who had been pardoned. He noted the importance of releasing Saif al-Islam Qaddafi, as has been done for all Libyans who benefited from the amnesty.

Al-Saghir said the health situation of Saif al-Islam al-Qaddafi is good and he described his treatment by the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq battalion as humane and respectable.

STATEMENT II

A statement by the Minister of Justice and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice to the Libyan channel in which he confirms once again the application of the law of public amnesty to the Libyan citizen Saif al-Islam.

STATEMENT III – Saif Al Islam Must Be Released from Illegal Detention in Zintan

ENGLISH TRANSLATION BY THE REVOLUTIONARY COMMITTEES MOVEMENT

Tayeb al-Safi: Saif al-Islam Qaddafi’s Detention is Not Legal

The general amnesty law issued by the Tobruk Parliament in 2015 granted the right to amnesty and abolition of any charges made against the accused since 2011.

“Saif al-Islam’s continued detention is not legal, because the law gave him the right to civilian life,” al-Safi told radio Sputnik.

Al-Safi pointed out that we see most of the former officials in detention have been liberated, but the political Islamization of the country with its mentality of retaliation and isolation has prevailed in the political scene.

Saif al-Islam, like any Libyan citizen, has the right to participate in any political action within a legal framework, and no party has the right to deprive him of a political place.

On the latest military events in Libya, he pointed out that the Libyan people have successfully ceased the advance of terrorist movements and organizations, and are conducting liquidation operations in Derna, Tripoli and Benghazi.

“The world has agreed to fight terrorism, which is recognized as a global threat. Everyone must unite against it and cooperate to eliminate the hotbeds of terrorism that destabilizes the world, destroys entire societies and impedes economic development.”

He said that Egypt was greatly affected by terrorism, especially after the uprising of 2013, when the Islamist movements tried to drag Egypt back to the dark ages. The Egyptian people and the army are gradually restoring safety and security.

Al-Tayyib al-Safi stressed the great number of events and challenges in the region at present while Israel manages to maintain stability and faces no immanent threat, unlike its Arab neighbors. Israel is without doubt behind the destabilization of Arab nations,as we have witnessed with the destruction of the Iraqi army, frequent bombings and terrorist operations against Syria, and ongoing efforts to terrorize Egypt.

He said that the Arab region is fully aware of the dangers it faces and that it is necessary to restore efforts to launch joint actions to save Arab nations from the conspiracy against them and from the catastrophe they have endured from perpetual destruction through creative chaos.

A member of the liaison office of the Revolutionary Committees praised the meeting between Khalifa Hafter and Fayez Al-Sarraj, and that a meeting could have taken place in Egypt, but Al-Seraj was unable to attend because of the events in Tripoli.

He thanked the young people in Tripoli who rose up against political Islam, and liberated those who were in detention in the plateau (Al Hadba) despite the issuance of the amnesty law. The detainees will be handed over to their families. Asked about whether the Libyans in Tripoli could face the militias with arms, Al-Safi said, “The people are more powerful than any weapon. The present provides ample proof that the capital is in the hands of Tripoli’s youth who have joined together with the rest of the Libyan people to build the Libyan army and other security institutions.”

الطيب الصافي:حجز سيف الإسلام القذافي ليس قانوني

قال أخر أمين مساعد للجنة الشعبية العامة في ليبيا، الطيب الصافي، اليوم الثلاثاء 30 الماء، إن قانون العفو العام الذي صدر من برلمان طبرق في ناصر 2015م، يمنح الحق العام عن العفو وإسقاط أي عقوبات بحق المتهمين في فترة الأحداث عام 2011م.

وقال الصافي لبرنامج “ملفات ساخنة” على أثير إذاعة “سبوتنيك”، إن المهندس سيف الإسلام، ليس قانونيا، باعتبار القانون قد أعطاه الحق في الحياة المدنية.

وأشار الصافي إلى أنه نرى كل المسؤولين السابقين في بلاد الربيع العربي قد أخذوا حريتهم، لكن تغول الإسلام السياسي في البلاد بعقلية الانتقام والعزل هي التي سادت المشهد السياسي.

وأضاف، أن سيف الإسلام مثل أي مواطن ليبي من حقه أن يساهم ويشارك في أي عمل سياسي، في إطار قانوني، وليس من حق أي طرف أن يحرمه من الترشيح إلى أي مكان سياسي.

وعن الأحداث العسكرية الأخيرة في ليبيا، نوه أن الشعب الليبي اكتوى من أعمال الحركات والتنظيمات الإرهابية والمتشددة، التي تقوم بعمليات تصفية في درنة وطرابلس وفي منطقة مهمة في بنغازي.

وأضاف أن “العالم اتفق على محاربة الإرهاب، والذي لم يكن محلي، هو في كل مكان في العالم، وعلى الجميع التوحد ضده والتعاون للقضاء على بؤر الإرهاب الذي يزعزع استقرار العالم، ويضرب السلم الاجتماعي ويعطلون تنمية الدول”.

وقال إن مصر تأثرت كثيرا من الإرهاب خاصة بعد ثورة الشعب في 30 من الصيف 2013م، عند انتصاره على الحركات الإسلامية التي حاولت تجر مصر للخلف، وهب الشعب ومن خلفه الجيش ضد هذا التوجه، وعادت مصر آمنة مرة أخرى.

وأكد الطيب الصافي على أن كثرة الأحداث والمشاكل في المنطقة في هذا الوقت وفي آن واحد، لن يكون وراؤه إلا البلد الوحيد الآمن والمستقر في المنطقة وهي “إسرائيل”، التي لا يوجد بها أي تهديدات على عكس باقي الدول من حولها، إذا هي المستفيد الوحيد من زعزعة أمن واستقرار العرب، بعد تدمير الجيش العراقي وكثرة التفجيرات والعمليات الإرهابية، وتدمير سوريا، ومحاولة زعزعة الأمن في مصر.

وقال إن المنطقة العربية عليها الانتباه من الخطر الذي يحدق بها، ويجب الانتباه والعودة سريعا للعمل العربي المشترك لإنقاذ الأمة من المؤامرة والنكبة التي حلت بها، ومن الفوضى الخلاقة والتدميرية.

وأثنى عضو مكتب الاتصال باللجان الثورية، على اجتماع أبوظبي بين خليفة حفتر، وفايز السراج، وكان من الممكن أن يتم لقاء في مصر، لكن السراج لم يتمكن من الحضور، بسبب أحداث طرابلس.

وأشار أن الشباب في مدينة طرابلس خرجوا ضد الإسلام السياسي، وأخرجوا من كانوا في معتقل الهضبة القابعين فيه رغم صدور قانون العفو، وسيتم تسليمهم لذويهم، موجها الشكر لهم.

وعن سؤال إن كان بمقدور الليبيين في طرابلس مواجهة المليشيات التي تملك السلاح، قال الصافي “الشعب فوق أي سلاح”، والنتائج خير دليل “العاصمة بين أيدي شباب طرابلس والذين سيلتحمون مع بقية أبناء الشعب الليبي، ويبنون الجيش الليبي الواحد، وباقي المؤسسات”.