TORONTO : Defend Cuba and Latin American Sovereignty and Independence

A Panel Discussion

Sunday - June 4th - 10:30 AM



Toronto City Hall–100 Queen St. W.

Committee Room 2

a part of the public agenda of the

Biennial Conventionof the Canadian Network on Cuba (CNC)<

Presenters



Felipe Stuart Courneyeur

Latin American and Caribbean Solidarity Network



Sandra Ramírez Rodriguez

North American Director of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the People (ICAP)







Useful background reading :





‘Cuban Palm Trees under Vancouver’s Lions Gate’



A memoir of the 1960s Fair Play for Cuba Committees in Western Canada by Felipe Stuart Courneyeur

The memori portrays a historic encounter between a layer of socialist activists in the Western Canadian labour movement and the Cuban revolution – a creative collaboration that took shape in the Fair Play for Cuba Committees of that region. The story is told by Felipe Stuart Courneyeur, a central figure in the events that he describes and still, as a militant in Nicaragua’s Sandinista movement, an active partisan of revolutionary Cuba. Felipe provides a unique portrait of the scores of working class activists who identified with Cuba and became its tireless champions in the Canadian and Québécois socialist and labour movement. The complete text, fully formatted includes the following contents :

