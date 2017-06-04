PALESTINE : News briefing from May 28th to June 1st

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for May 28th - June 1st, 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

IOF arrested Sunday at dawn five Palestinians in raids to the West Bank cities, among the arrested an ex-detainee. Further details

IOF arrested Thursday at dawn four Jerusalemites in raids to Isawyah village and Raas Amoud neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem. Further detailsOther violations:





Israeli cabinet approved Sunday a plan to expand teaching Israeli curriculum in Palestinian schools in east Jerusalem for the next five years. Further details

Israeli occupation police evicted Wednesday by forces, Palestinian family from their house in Haifa in occupied Palestine. Further details

The Israeli occupation authorities banned last week 24 Palestinians to cross via Al-Karama crossing with Jordanian side for security reasons. Further details

Dozens of Palestinians protested last night in Ibn Jibriol street in Wadi Saleeb area in Haifa inside the occupied territories of 1948, aftermath the killing of the Palestinian girl, Nada Ibadh, 16, after an Israeli settler ran over here with his car. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Israeli government votes Sunday on a developmental plan aimed to Judaizing Jerusalem and the Old City. Further details

Dozens of extremist settlers stormed on Sunday morning, Al-Aqsa Mosque from Mughrabi Gate under heavy guard from Israeli Special Police, in a clear deliberate violation of its sanctity on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan. Further details

Israeli extremist settlers guarded by Israeli occupation forces and police stormed Tuesday morning the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque via the Magharba gate. Further details

By the sunset in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque, ears can clearly hear the whisper of prayers who are setting before the table spread which decorated with bottles of waters, dates, different types of yogurt and the main meal. Further details

A group of extremist Israeli settlers vandalized Wednesday morning a number of Jerusalemites cars in Hilwa neighborhood southern Al-Aqsa mosque. Further details

IOF heavily deployed in the occupied city of Jerusalem, specifically in the Old City and the Al-Buraq Wall area, on the occasion of Jewish holiday of "Bawakir or the descent of the Torah”. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) released Tuesday morning MP Mohammed Abu Tayer. Further details

The military Israeli occupation court in Ofer fixed an administrative detention order for four months for the prisoner Engineer Montaser Shenar (26 years). Further details

Gaza under siege:

The Gaza Strip witnessed 3,260 new births, with an average of 120 births per day. In contrast, the civil registry offices registered 296 cases of death during the same month, with 10 deaths per day. Further details

Israeli occupation authority is to close Kerem Abu Salem crossing in Tuesday and Wednesday under the pretext of Jewish feasts. Further details

Turkish Prime Minister Ali Yildirim vowed Wednesday in a telephone call to the Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh that Turky is working on finding a solution for the electricity crisis in Gaza Strip. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 29-30, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (May 31, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 1, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Al-Zaytouna Center for Studies and Consultations in Beirut issued a strategic report on the future of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas in the light of its new political document and its internal elections that have produced a new political bureau. Further details

OCHA’s 2016 Annual Report for the occupied Palestinian territory Occupation said that occupation is the main cause of humanitarian needs in the occupied Palestinian territory, noting that about 9 thousands Palestinian families still displaced since the 2014 aggression against Gaza. Further details

Other news:

Israeli military court held a final session to consider the petition of the Israeli soldier Elior Azaria who killed the Palestinian youth Abd allfatah Ashareef in Hebron. Further details

A number of Palestinian factions praised the victory of prisoners in the “dignity strike”, where they suspended the open hunger strike which lasted 41 days after an agreement with Israeli prison service and leaders of prisoners that meets their demands. Further details

Israeli occupation army announced the establishment of a military city in the occupied Golan Heights for training the Israeli soldiers on maneuvers that simulated confrontations with the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas. Further details

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the United Nations for agreeing to repeal funding for a Palestinian women's youth center named after the Palestinian hero, Dalal Mugrabi, who carried out a commando operation in 1978 where dozens of Israelis killed in. Further details

An Israeli soldier injured early Thursday on the entrance of Mivo Dotan settlement near Jenin district north of the West Bank. Further details

Palestinian government media office reported that 74 violations of journalists in May by Israeli occupation. Further details