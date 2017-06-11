Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion - Saif al-Islam is Free and Has Left Zintan

Internationalist 360º, June 10th 2017

Ouj – Zintan

The security guard of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq battalion, led by Colonel Ajmi al-Atiri, announced the release of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.

The battalion said in a statement that this action was in compliance with Islamic law and based on correspondence from the Minister of Justice of the Interim Government emanating from the Parliament of Tobruk, and the demand of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, to release Saif al-Islam Muammar Gaddafi.

The battalion confirmed that Saif al-Islam left the city of Zintan the day of his release, Jun 9, 2017.

The battalion appealed to all reform and rehabilitation institutions to follow their example and release all political prisoners covered by the amnesty law.

الزنتان ستسلم سيف الاسلام القذافي لمدينة بني وليد

كتيبة ابو بكر الصديق: سيف الاسلام حر طليق وغادر مدينة الزنتان

10 يونيو، 2017

أوج – الزنتان

أعلنت سرية الحراسة التابعة لكتيبة أبوبكر الصديق بقيادة العقيد العجمي العتيري عن إطلاق سراح المهندس سيف الاسلام القذافي.

وقالت الكتيبة في بيان لها تحصلت وكالة الجماهيرية للأنباء على نسخة منه أن هذا الاجراء جاء امتثالا للشريعة الاسلامية وبناءاً على مراسلات وزير العدل بما تسمى الحكومة المؤقتة المنبثقة عن برلمان طبرق ومطالبة وكيل وزارة العدل باطلاق سراح “السيد” سيف الاسلام معمر القذافي.

وأكدت الكتيبة أن سيف الاسلام الان حر طليق وغادر مدينة الزنتان من تاريخ اخلاء سبيله في الرابع عشر من رمضان 1438هجري الموافق 9 الماء 2017م.

وناشدت الكتيبة كل مؤسسات الاصلاح والتأهيل أن تحذوا حذو مؤسسة الاصلاح والتأهيل بالزنتان في الافراج عن كل الاسرى السياسيين الذين يشملهم قانون العفو العام.