PALESTINE : News briefing from June 4th to June 8th

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for May 28th - June 1st, 2017

http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&id=9079#.WT2D6W3Vrio



Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

Israeli occupation forces arrested Sunday at dawn nine Palestinians in raids to different cities of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Israeli occupation forces arrested Sunday morning Jerusalemite man after storming the town of Issawiya northeast of Jerusalem, in order to force his son to hand himself. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested on Wednesday 8 Palestinians during search campaigns in different districts of the Occupied West Bank. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested Thursday at dawn six Palestinians from different areas in the West Bank. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested on Thursday three Jerusalemite children, between 13 to 16 of age, on charge of throwing stones at Israeli vehicles in Al-tur area in Jerusalem. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli bulldozers demolished Sunday morning five coal plants in the West Bank town of Yabed. Further details

Assassinations:

Israeli forces opened live ammunition during clashes with Palestinians along the border of the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing one man and wounding 6 others. Further details

Other violations:

Three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire during clashes in the village of Mughair, northeast of Ramallah, in the centeral occupied West Bank. Further details

IOF stormed on Tuesday morning the village of Alnabi Saleh, northern west Ramallah and broke into some Palestinian homes. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) attacked on Wednesday two Palestinians in Qasra town, south of Nablus, and seized a tractor that belongs to Qasra municipality. Further details

Clashes were broke out at dawn on Wednesday,in the northern West Bank town of Qalqilya, where five people injured, six Palestinians assaulted. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Dozens of extremist settlers and Jewish students guarded with tight security stormed Sunday morning Al-Aqsa Mosque from Mughrabi Gate. Further details

Extremist groups of settlers stormed on Tuesday morning, the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mugrabi Gate, guarded by the Israeli occupation forces and police. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

The settlement pace has increased in the West Bank within the peace agreements more in the war times, the general secretary of Palestinian initiative, Mustafa Barghouti said. Further details

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has published a report on housing unit construction plans made by Israeli Settlement Council in the West Bank in order to solve the housing crisis in Gush Dan settlement bloc. Further details

The Israeli occupation authorities approved on Wednesday plans for the construction of new 700 housing units in the settlements of the West Bank. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

The Media office of Palestinian Detainees calls for the immediate release of child girl Malak al-Ghaleeth,14, from Jalazoon camp. Further details

After long hours of banning, Israeli prison services of Ramon detention center in Nafah allowed Sunday the families of Palestinian detainees to visit their sons. Further details

The Palestinian Prisoner Center said that the Israeli prison administration had imposed arbitrary inhumane measures on female prisoners in Hasharon Prison, leading the prisoners to stage protests. Further details

Dozens of settlers stormed on Tuesday the town of Awarta southeast of Nablus in the northern West Bank, under the pretext of performing their religious rituals in the city's historic temples. Further details

An Israeli court has postponed trial proceedings in a case against a Turkish-employed charity worker charged with “supporting terrorism” until early July. Further details



Gaza under siege:

Israeli bulldozers moved Sunday morning, into a limited distance to the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Further details

Two Palestinian men were injured Sunday afternoon during clashes broke out in the eastern borders of Gaza and Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. Further details

Israeli gunboats opened fire Sunday at dawn with heavy machine guns towards fishing boats off the shores of the Gaza strip. Further details



Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 4, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 5-6, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 7, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 8, 2017). Further details



Other news:

On the anniversary of the Six-Day War, the Palestinian presidency stated that establishing Palestinian state on 1967 border is the real way to achieve security and stability in the region. Further details

Palestinian resistance group Hamas leadership on Sunday left Gaza from Rafah crossing and headed to Cairo to hold talks with Egyptian officials, said a Hamas official. Further details

IOF arrested Monday at dawn 8 citizens in different parts of the West Bank and Jerusalem. Further details

Almutaba'a Higher Committee in Occupied Palestine staged a strike in old Palestinian towns, holding the Israeli Police accountable for the death of the martyr Mohammed Taha. Further details

Israeli media sources revealed Monday night the main content of the rare meeting held between the Israeli Foreign Minister Moshe Kahlon and Palestinian Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah in Ramallah for the first time in more than 15 years. Further details

Israeli occupation minister Netanyahu stated Wednesday night that many countries in the region considered Israel a partner, not an enemy, in their war against what he called extremist Islam. Further details

The European Union has committed 82 million euros ($92 million) to fund the United Nations' agency supporting Palestinian refugees in 2017, the EU said Wednesday. Further detail