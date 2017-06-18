PALESTINE : News briefing from June 11th to June 15th

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for May 28th - June 1st, 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) waged during last night and Monday at dawn a large-scale campaign of arrests across different districts of the occupied West Bank. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested on Tuesday 7 Palestinians during arrest and ransacking campaigns in different districts of the occupied West Bank. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a wide arrest campaign in several districts in the West Bank, where clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and the IOF in Bethlehem and Hebron. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

The Israeli forces began on Sunday to sweep lands in Al- Khader town in the south of Bethlehem, in order to expand one of the Israeli settlements. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished on Wednesday morning the village of Al-Araqib in the occupied Negev for the 114th time in a row. Further details

Assassinations:

The deaf child Bashar al-Ghazal (8 years), from the town of Beit Furik, north of Nablus, survived an attempted of execution by Israeli extremist settlers. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) closed the doors of Alaqsa Mosque on Sunday, arguing that some Palestinians had thrown stones at settlers who had stormed the mosque. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested Monday at dawn five Jerusalemites during the storming of Wad Al-Joz neighborhood and the town of Silwan, east-west of occupied Jerusalem. Further details

A group of Israeli extremist settlers storm into Al-Aqsa mosque courtyards escorted with Israeli police. Further details

Thirty-eight settlers guarded by tight security from Israeli occupation police, stormed on Thursday Al-Aqsa Mosque. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Serious health symptoms have appeared on a number of prisoners who joined an open hunger strike, indicating that a number of prisoners suffered brain damage and psychological and neurological problems as a result of pressure and repression practiced against them, which led to a serious deterioration in their health, prisoners and ex-prisoners commission reported. Further details

The judge of Israeli occupation court in Jerusalem on Wednesday extended the detention of young men and women for different periods. Further details

Ofer Military court postponed the trail of re-arrested prisoners Ahmad Hareesh, 28, from Betounia town in Ramallah until the 19th of June. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Israeli military bulldozers penetrated Monday morning into Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Further details

Israeli security cabinet agreed to Abbas's request to reduce the supply of electricity to Gaza. Further details

The Israeli Defense Minister, ِAvigdor Lieberman, said in a statement that Israel would not tolerate any provocations by Hamas due to the decision of reducing Gaza's power supply. Further details

Israeli naval forces launched Wednesday morning heavy fire on fishermen's boats in the northern Gaza Strip. Further details

The head of cardiac catheterization at Al-Shifa Medical Compound, Mohammad Habib, warned that the cardiac catheter service will be stopped in the coming weeks if the basic items are not supplied, confirming that the department uses only sterile tools. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 11, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 12-13, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 14-15, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

What do you know about pickle? Further details

Gisha’s research director, Salah Mohsen said in a statement that any additional reduction for the amount of electricity supply to the Gaza Strip means that the strip will face a serious, immediate and impending humanitarian crisis. Further details

France: Settlement harms peace. Further details

Other news:

The deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, Musa Abu Marzouk, said that his movement would not be part to internal Arab conflicts; because it is committed to the pivotal Palestinian cause and the choice of resistance. Further details

The Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas praised Saturday the stance of Qatar which considered the movement a legitimate resistance movement for all Arab countries. Further details

Israeli media claimed today that the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, conducted a new missile test. Further details

The Arab League will hold a meeting on Monday at the level of member states to discuss the Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories. Further details

As part of supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS), two of Chile’s major universities canceled events sponsored by the Israeli Embassy based in Chile. Further details

The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories (B'Tselem) has revealed a new Israeli policy to privatize the force to tighten its control over the occupied West Bank without using its military troops to do this. Further details

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) denied signing of any understandings in the Egyptian capital Cairo, during their currently visit to Cairo, a delegation headed by Yahya al-Senwar, commander of the movement in Gaza. Further detail

Layla Moran is the first MP of Palestinian descent to be elected to the Commons for any party, according to veteran pollster John Curtice. Further details

The head of Prisoners' Affairs Authority Issa Qaraqa said on Tuesday that the PA will continue to pay to the families of the martyrs and prisoners. Further details

Steven Dujarek, the spokesman of the UN Secretary General, warned that the international aid maybe cut on hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip due to the financial shortage. Further details

Rex Tillerson, the United States Secretary of State, said in a statement that the Palestinian Authority had changed its policy regarding the provision provided to prisoners and martyrs' families. Further details

Israeli Prime Minister- Benjamin Netanyahu- asked his ministers not to talk to the media about reducing electricity supply to Gaza. Further details

The BDS movement condemned the adoption of AL-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper to the Israeli occupation name of the Wall of Al-Buraq, considering it as a surrender by a newspaper called after the name of Al-Quds. Further details