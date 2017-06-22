RUSSIA : Wreath-laying ceremony at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Russian Presidency, June 22nd 2017

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/54849

Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Day of Memory and Sorrow.

Taking part in the ceremony to pay tribute to the memory of those who fell defending their homeland against the Nazi invaders were Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, President of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev, Government members, State Duma deputies, members of the Federal Assembly, and representatives of veterans’ organisations.



The ceremony ended with a marchpast by troops of the Moscow garrison representing the three branches of the armed forces: the Army, the Aerospace Forces, and the Navy.



The President also laid flowers at the obelisks to the hero cities in Alexandrovsky Garden.