PALESTINE : News briefing from June 20th to June 22nd
Versión para impresiónSend by email
ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency
* Israel keeps siege on Gaza as long as Hamas remains a threat: Israeli army
ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency
http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=index
* Israel keeps siege on Gaza as long as Hamas remains a threat: Israeli army
* Gaza - The commander of the southern region of the Israeli occupation army, Eyal Zamir vowed to continue the siege on Gaza which has been imposed for 11 year - full story
* Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 20-21, 2017)
- IOF detains two Palestinians in West Bank
- Prisoner Bsharat suffers from kidney failure, subjected to medical negligence
- Egyptian authorities allows diesel into Gaza via Rafah Crossing remains
- Limited Israeli incursion east of Al Jabalia
- Israeli Authorities releases Jerusalemite prisoner
- Shin Bet interrogates freed prisoner lena Jerboni
- 270 thousand worshipers pray at night of 27 of Ramadan at Aqsa
- Israel begins work on first settlement in 25 years as Jared Kushner flies in
- Barghouthi calls PA to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court
- IOF storms WB village , raids the houses of Jerusalem operation’s attackers
- IOF re-arrests ex-prisoner from Tulkarem
- War of 2014 had devastating psychological effects in Gaza Strip: UNRWA
- Nationalist Movement calls for protest against reduction of electricity
- Netanyahu prepares to new confrontation with Hamas: Haaretz
- IOF arrests 10 Palestinians in WB
- Egyptian fuel to Gaza today
- Hamas condemns terrorist act against Finsbury Park mosque
- Egyptian authorities allows diesel into Gaza via Rafah Crossing remains