PALESTINE : News briefing from June 18th to June 22nd

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for June 18th - June 22nd, 2017

http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&id=9158#.WVlV8W3Vrio



ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:



Related posts:

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

Israeli occupation forces arrested Sunday at dawn six Palestinians in raids to Bab Hatta neighborhood in the Old City of Jerusalem. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested On Sunday morning seven Palestinians from different districts of the occupied West Bank, and wounded two others by gunfire during an incursion into Deir Abu Mash'al village, west of Ramallah. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces raided last night several districts in the West Bank, launched an arrest campaign where 12 Palestinians detained. Further details

Israeli occupation forces arrested Tuesday at dawn 10 Palestinians in raids to different areas of West Bank. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested on Monday at dawn two Palestinian civilians, including an ex-prisoner who spent 19 years in Israeli jails. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detained last night and Thursday at dawn two Palestinians from the West Bank cities of Hebron and Jenin. Further details

Other violations:

The Israeli authorities prevented on Saturday 8 Palestinians from traveling via Al-Karama crossing due to alleged security reasons. Further details

The Israeli ministerial committee of legislation approved on Sunday a draft law that bans the Israeli Supreme Court of viewing the administrative appeals filed by Palestinian residents of the West Bank against Israeli government authorities. Further details

A big force of Israeli occupation army stormed Wednesday morning the West Bank village of Dier Masha’l west of Ramallah and raided the house of the martyrs of last operation in occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Inside this issue:

The Israeli occupation authorities deported on Saturday evening hundreds of Palestinians of the occupied West Bank in Jerusalem and its surroundings after cancelling their entry permits. Further details

Israeli occupation police arrested two Palestinians after a standoff at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday, Israeli police said, as tension remains high following a deadly attack days earlier. Further details

Hundreds of thousands of worshipers from the occupied West Bank, 1948 occupied lands and Jerusalem prayed on the night of the 27th of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque amidst tight Israeli security procedures. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

Inside this issue:

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has announced the beginning of building work on the first new Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank in 25 years. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Inside this issue:

A new group of prisoners' families from the Gaza Strip arrived Monday morning at Nafha prison via Beit Hanoun crossing in the northern Gaza Strip to visit their relatives. Further details

The lawyer of the Palestinian Prisoner Club visited prisoner Mohammed Bsharat, 32, from Tammoun town in Tubas governorate in the northern occupied West Bank. Further details

The Israeli occupation police summoned on Wednesday evening the ex-prisoner and the dean of Palestinian women prisoners, lena Jerboni, to appear before Israeli intelligence of Shin Beit. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) released late Wednesday the Palestinian boy Mahmoud Al-Khatib,15, from Sur Baher town, southeast of occupied Jerusalem after ten months of detention. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Inside this issue:

Israeli naval forces opened fire on Sunday at dawn at Gaza fishermen sailing off the coast of Gaza and Central governate. Further details

Israelil military bulldozers penetrated Monday morning into the eastern border of the southern Gaza. Further details

The Israeli occupation reduced 8 megawatts of the electricity provided by the Israeli lines to the Gaza Strip, the Authority of Energy in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday. Further details

The Nationalist Movement for Breaking the Siege called on Monday for a public protest near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip against the Israeli reduction of electricity provided to the Gaza Strip. Further details

Several Israeli occupation bulldozers penetrated Thursday morning into, on the agricultural lands of Palestinian citizens east of the Jabalia refugee camp north of Gaza Strip. Further details

The commander of the southern region of the Israeli occupation army, Eyal Zamir vowed to continue the siege on Gaza which has been imposed for 11 years, as long as Hamas remains a threat to Israel. Further details

Palestinian diaspora:

Inside this issue:

The Action Group for Palestinians of Syria said that the Palestinian refugee, Burhan Khayat, was murdered during clashes between the Syrian Army and the Syrian Opposition along the outskirts of Deraa' refugee camp, south of Syria. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Inside this issue:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 18-19, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (June 20-21, 2017). Further details

Other news:

Inside this issue:

An Israeli military jeep turned over on Saturday night to the south-east of the Gaza Strip. Further details

A humanitarian aid ship, which is considered to be the third ship since the reconciliation deal between Israel and Turkey, heads on Sunday towards Gaza from Mersin port, south of Turkey. Further details

The Cabinet is supposed to re-negotiate the project of constructing thousands of housing units amid vitriolic criticism by the right-wing party including Likud. Further details

Two Israeli soldiers, serving in Israel’s army, ended their life under ambiguous circumstances. Further details

The director of the Euro-Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights Rami Abdo announced Sunday evening that he is to lodged a complaint to the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion after the Palestinian Authority blocked dozens of Palestinian news websites and newspapers in the West Bank. Further details

The Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas condemned the terrorist act against Muslim worshipers as leaving Finsbury Park mosque in London. Further details

A limited quantity of Egyptian fuel is supposed to arrive Gaza Tuesday noon for operating the sole power plant, well-informed sources revealed. Further details

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spare no effort to drag Hamas to a new confrontation in this summer. Further details

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbühl marked 50 years of occupation of the Palestinian territory – the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza – and called on the international community to take action. Further details

The General Secretary of the Palestine National Initiative (PNI), Mustafa Barghouti called on Palestinian Authority Tuesday to immediately refer Israel to the International Criminal Court in response to its escalation of settlement activity. Further details

Egyptian authorities allowed the entry of diesel into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing. Further details