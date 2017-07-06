Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2016

http://publications.credit-suisse.com/tasks/render/file/index.cfm?fileid...,

This report should be read with healthy scepticism because, for example, it portrays Venezuela as having a per capita income of under US$5000 when the correct figure is around US$8000. In fact, the whole exercise is steeped in idoelogically biased statistical assumptions, especially since per capita income gives no idea of wealth distribution within a country or the effects on income levels of State provision for health education and social spending in general. However, as an exercise in demonstrating the enduring legacy of five centuries of Western and allied countries' genocidal barbarism, the document is not entirely useless.

Full report in PDF (4.9Mb)



World wealth levels by country, 2016 (image from Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2016)