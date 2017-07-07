Cuban Union Leader Victor Manuel Lemagne Sanchez to Speak in Chicago, New York and Washington DC

For the first time since 2001, a leader from Cuba's nationwide central labor organization Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) was granted a visa to visit cities here in the U.S. Victor Manuel Lemagne, along with being on the executive committee of the CTC is also a member of Cuba's National Assembly.

Victor's tour has been ambitious and has already had successful events in both Northern and Sothern California that has featured talks with union leaders, rank and file unionists and community activists. The experiences that he has shared have highlighted the strength of the unions in Cuba and the respect and support that they have from the government and the Cuban people.

His stops have taken place in San Jose and Sacramento where he was introduced on the California Senate floor. He then traveled to Berkeley, Santa Rosa and San Francisco. On July 5th Victor participated in the ILWU Local 10 commemoration of Bloody Thursday, the infamous day when 2 striking port workers were murdered by the police. After a meeting in San Diego he then spoke at 2 labor receptions in Los Angeles with an evening meeting at the UCLA Labor Center.

For upcoming event see the following flyers and please help to spread the word to people you know in Chicago, New York City, and the Washington DC area.