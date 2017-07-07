UK Cuba Solidarity Update July 7th 2017

Parliamentarians briefed on new Trump measures against Cuba Dr Carlos Alzugaray, former Cuban diplomat, writer and academic was invited by Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) to the UK for a series of high level meetings with parliamentarians and trade unionists, and public meetings, where he gave an update on Cuba-US relations following the change in Cuba policy recently announced by President Trump in Miami. In a brief but busy visit, Dr Alzugaray, an expert on Cuba-US relations, spoke to MPs, academics and trade union representatives at an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Cuba briefing session in Westminster; addressed the Scottish Parliament Cross Party Group on Cuba in Holyrood; met with the Labour Group at Edinburgh City Council and took part in public meetings. Read the full tour report.

‘Back to the nineties with Trump’, Carlos Alzugary’s opinion piece on Trump’s new measures.