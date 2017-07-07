UK Cuba Solidarity Update July 7th 2017

|
|
|
Parliamentarians briefed on new Trump measures against Cuba
Dr Carlos Alzugaray, former Cuban diplomat, writer and academic was invited by Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) to the UK for a series of high level meetings with parliamentarians and trade unionists, and public meetings, where he gave an update on Cuba-US relations following the change in Cuba policy recently announced by President Trump in Miami.
In a brief but busy visit, Dr Alzugaray, an expert on Cuba-US relations, spoke to MPs, academics and trade union representatives at an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Cuba briefing session in Westminster; addressed the Scottish Parliament Cross Party Group on Cuba in Holyrood; met with the Labour Group at Edinburgh City Council and took part in public meetings.
|
|
|
Cuban Union leaders warmly received at Unison conference
Santiago Badía González, SNTS General Secretary (Cuban Health Workers' Union) and Dulce María Iglesias Suárez, SNTAP General Secretary (Cuban Public Administration Workers' Union) were guests at Unison’s national conference in Brighton in June.
They addressed the Local Government Conference, International Rally and the CSC fringe meeting, and met with regional delegations to discuss strengthening relations between the two unions.
|
|
|
CSC refutes Guardian claim that the blockade is over
In June, CSC had a letter published in The Guardian in response to a piece published about Donald Trump’s new Cuba policy. In the article, journalist Julian Borger had claimed that one of Obama’s signature foreign policy achievements, had been to end "an embargo of more than a half century".
“CSC also emailed and tweeted Julian Borger directly and received an apology for the misleading information and the article on the Guardian website was subsequently updated to state that Obama had achieved an “easing” rather than an “ending of the embargo”.
|
|
|
15th Garden Party for Cuba
More than 500 trade unionists, solidarity activists, friends of Cuba, salsa lovers and MPs enjoyed the 15th RMT Garden Party for Cuba at Maritime House in South London in June.
Guests at the capacity event were treated to a Cuban-style fiesta with rallying speeches, stand up comedy, live music, dancing, food, drink and great weather on the summer solstice - the hottest June day in over 40 years!
MPs in attendance included John McDonnell, Cat Smith, Ian Lavery, Ian Mearns, Chris Williamson, Danielle Rowley and Andy McDonald, together with several trade union leaders.
|
|
|
Visit Cuba in 2017
Join one of our great tours in 2017 for a unique insight into Cuba, its history and people, only available when you book with the Cuba Solidarity Campaign.
CSC’s Cuba Travel Shop offers you the chance to be more than just a tourist and meet and interact with Cubans in their communities and work places. We have three great tours and brigades on offer for 2017, including the Following Fidel Study Tour in November, the Che Guevara Anniversary Brigade in October, and the Winter Solidarity Brigade in December.